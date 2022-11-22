Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
The U.S. didn’t run out of diesel last Monday, analysts at Standard Chartered stated in a new report sent to Rigzone. In the report, the analysts outlined that, on October 27, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson warned that by the Monday of Thanksgiving week, or in 25 days’ time, there would be no more diesel according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The analysts highlighted in the report that Carlson was correct in one point - dividing U.S. distillate (mainly diesel) inventories by demand in late-October did return the result 25 days. Where he was wrong, they said, is that having 25 days of demand in inventory is not the same as running out in 25 days, unless no fuel is refined or imported.
rigzone.com
Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
Washington Examiner
On climate reparations, Biden caves and America pays
John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, had the correct position heading into the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties. “It’s a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” Kerry said before the conference. “That’s just not happening.”
straightarrownews.com
Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule on ESG retirement investments
The Labor Department is clearing a path for people to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors when choosing retirement plans. The move reverses a Trump-era ruling that restricted financial firms to only consider how investments perform when determining what plans it would offer participants. ESG funds...
China Factories Flooding Into the Americas | Opinion
As a result of COVID and other reasons, China's export-oriented factories in recent months have been operating well below capacity.
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
solarindustrymag.com
300 MW La Pimienta Solar Plant Reaches Full Operations
Atlas Renewable Energy’s La Pimienta solar plant is fully operational. The plant, which is located in the state of Campeche, has a capacity of 300 MW, making it the second largest solar plant in Mexico. The plant will supply energy to CFE under a 15-year contract to support the power needs of the Yucatan peninsula.
cdrecycler.com
US advances largest dam demolition in history
U.S. regulators approved a plan Nov. 17 to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world, reports the Associated Press (AP). The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's unanimous vote...
President Biden: Our new health crisis is guns. It's time to act | Mike Kelly
Dear President Biden, America has a public health crisis. It’s called mass shootings. It’s time for you to act. ...
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Forest in the United States
There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
rigzone.com
California Governor Accused of Playing Politics on Gasoline Prices
Refiner PBF Energy Inc. has rejected a request from California energy regulators to testify at a hearing next week on gasoline price spikes. — Refiner PBF Energy Inc. has rejected a request from California energy regulators to testify at a hearing next week on gasoline price spikes, citing Governor Gavin Newsom’s “politicization of this issue” and failure to heed a year of warnings about the state’s fuel supply.
US News and World Report
Rugged Scottish Off-Road EV is Coming to America
In 2019, a group of engineers in Glasgow, Scotland saw a hole in the off-road market. There are plenty of hybrids to choose from, and the Hummer EV, but there isn't a true-blooded all-electric off-roader. Munro, an EV startup that's just taking off, is developing the Munro Mark 1 – an off-road, purpose-built, future-proof 4x4 that will be headed to the states when full production starts.
maritime-executive.com
Startup Plans Alternative to Panama Canal with Automated Maglev System
Tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama would transport containers and become a transshipment hub. A Florida-based startup is proposing a fully automated container transport system that would whisk containers via a tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama using Maglev technology. According to the company, Zergratran, its Puerto Internacional Las Americas (PILA) would provide a critical new container shipping route to avoid the bottlenecks at the Panama Canal as well as a distribution point for Colombia, Central, and South America.
Recycling Today
Year-end sees slack demand for nonferrous scrap
Hurricane Ian and similar storms that brought down power lines and flooded homes and businesses this fall have increased scrap flows for some nonferrous processors in the U.S. Zachary Mallin of Mallin Cos., a wire and cable processor based in Kansas City, Missouri, says material is flowing strongly into the company’s facility. “There have been several natural disasters that required cleanup and demolition, also there is still strong construction in the Midwest that generates scrap material,” he says. “As our country continues to work on our electrical grid and energy policies, there will continue to be strong inflows of scrap wire between installation and wire manufacturing scrap.”
a-z-animals.com
Persimmon vs. Kumquat
While both persimmon and kumquat plants may produce delicious orange fruits and have species with native ranges in Southeast Asia, they belong to entirely distinct botanical families. When comparing persimmon vs. kumquat, you should have no issues telling the plants or fruits apart. In this guide, we’ll discuss their plant...
Comments / 2