Read full article on original website
Related
mystar106.com
October home sales down 34% compared to same month in 2021
DES MOINES — The number of homes sold in Iowa has declined by nearly 14 percent in the first 10 months of this year — with sales in October down significantly. 2900 Iowa homes were sold in October. That’s 34% fewer than in October of last year. Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates home prices in Iowa were up 10 percent last month and the number of homes going on the market is increasing after record low numbers earlier this year.
mystar106.com
Grassley is ‘thankful’ Musk is trying to make Twitter a ‘free speech platform’
NEW HARTFORD — As hundreds of employees left or were fired from Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk became CEO, the social media platform is also seeing a flurry of users quitting, but Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’ll be staying put. “I’m thankful that Musk is trying to...
Comments / 0