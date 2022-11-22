Read full article on original website
October home sales down 34% compared to same month in 2021
DES MOINES — The number of homes sold in Iowa has declined by nearly 14 percent in the first 10 months of this year — with sales in October down significantly. 2900 Iowa homes were sold in October. That’s 34% fewer than in October of last year. Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates home prices in Iowa were up 10 percent last month and the number of homes going on the market is increasing after record low numbers earlier this year.
Thanksgiving Day is the #1 day for cooking fires
MASON CITY — Studies show there are more cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year. Fire prevention expert Amanda Swenson says all Iowans should know how to use a fire extinguisher before there’s a sudden flare-up on the stove. “That’s a scary situation and that’s not the time to learn how to use an extinguisher,” Swenson says, “so be familiar with how to pull out the pin, how to unhook a nozzle if there’s a hose with the nozzle attached.”
