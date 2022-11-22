Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
$15M malpractice suit brought against Virginia GI center alleging medical negligence
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier (Va.) Medical Center, Advanced Digestive Care and Gastroenterology Associates for $15 million, alleging medical negligence that led to the death of his son, according to a Nov. 22 report from Fauquier Now. The lawsuit is taking place in a Fauquier...
WJLA
Fairfax County students launch satellite engineered from scratch into space
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — Tuesday, it was a historic day for students at Thomas Jefferson High School from Science and Technology as students are launching a satellite they engineered from scratch into space. The 2U CubeSat, called TJREVERB, was made by the students over the course of 7 years....
Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident
No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
Loudoun County Public School faculty member charged with assault of student
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Loudoun County Public School faculty member has been charged after police say she assaulted a student twice. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, a school resource officer at Lightridge High School in the Aldie area of the county was made aware of a report […]
WTOP
How long should winter break be? Montgomery, Arlington schools working on new calendars
School officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, and Arlington, Virginia, are in the process of developing calendars for the next school year as some parents across the D.C. area say current calendars include too many days off. Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said at a meeting this...
Popculture
Classic Metal Drummer Collapses on Stage After 'Cardiac Event'
Kix's longtime drummer, Jimmy Chalfant, found himself in a scary situation after he collapsed on stage following a solo due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the drummer collapsed n Virginia after completing his finale solo on Nov. 18, with EMS and ambulance arriving within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Shepherd College alumna spends last day on the judges bench
MARTINSBURG — After more than 20 years as a judge and hearing over 23,000 cases, Judge Sally Jackson has retired. She recently had her last day on the bench. Jackson was appointed as the first female family law judge in 2001 by former Gov. Bob Wise for the 24th Family Court Circuit in West Virginia. She was first elected in 2002 and re-elected in 2008 and 2016. She was an attorney for 10 years before that.
thetrek.co
Lost Dogs, Lyme Disease, and Surviving the Cold Snap
Let’s start at the very beginning…. About a week after I wrote my last post I hiked into Shenandoah National Park. After a strenuous couple days going through the rollercoaster and surrounding mountains just north of the park, I was hit by Hurricane Ian in Front Royal, Virginia, just a few miles short of the park boundary. Initially, I had planned to hike through the Hurricane, but after a couple hours of non stop wind and rain I was tired and cold and looking for a place to crash for the night. And lo and behold, I opened up guthook (the AT guide app, now called FarOut by muggles) and discovered I was about 4 miles from a little hostel called the Wonderland Hiker Refuge.
theriver953.com
FCPS donate a Patsy Cline essay from 1948
The Frederick County School Board announced by email that they have approved the donation of an essay written by Virginia Hensley also known as Patsy Cline to Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc. The essay was written by Hensley/Cline in January 1948 when she was a 15 year old student in Frederick...
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car on Prince William Parkway
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday after being struck by a car in Prince William County. Police say the crash occurred in the area of westbound Prince William Parkway prior to Crooked Knoll Way. The car that hit...
loudounnow.com
School Employee Charged with Assaulting Student
A Loudoun County Public Schools behavioral assistant has been charged with two counts of assault, following a Sheriff’s Office investigation. Julie D. Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, is accused of assaulting a student inside a Lightridge High School classroom on two occasions, according to the report. The incidents were reported...
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah
Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
WTOP
Takoma Park renters become owners of their building, and Montgomery Co. hopes more follow suit
Tenants of a Takoma Park, Maryland, apartment building have been able to go from renters to owners, and the county executive hopes their building won’t be the last place that happens. “This could be an important tool in our arsenal when it comes to preserving and protecting affordable housing,”...
theburn.com
New Leesburg hotel aiming for June opening
Work is progressing at Leesburg’s latest new hotel. And now we know the new Home2 Suites by Hilton is hoping to open this summer. According to an announcement on the Hilton website, they are targeting a June 15, 2023 opening for the hotel. The Home2 Suites brand was launched...
loudounnow.com
Finding Home in ‘The Snow Monster’
As the most wonderful time of the year moves into full swing, negative and complicated emotions can rear their heads. Loudoun’s noted music therapy studio A Place to Be addresses anger and learning to communicate emotions in its new winter show, “The Snow Monster,” an original musical written and directed by co-founder and creative director Tom Sweitzer.
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer
LURAY, Va – On November 19, the Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) held its second annual turkey drive, benefiting members of the rural Shenandoah Valley area. The drive, a joint effort by the PCSO and two local donors, served the selfless purpose of delivering free frozen turkeys to homes in Luray, Stanley and Shenandoah just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes
“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
