ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DogTime

Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident

No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
FAIRFAX, VA
Popculture

Classic Metal Drummer Collapses on Stage After 'Cardiac Event'

Kix's longtime drummer, Jimmy Chalfant, found himself in a scary situation after he collapsed on stage following a solo due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the drummer collapsed n Virginia after completing his finale solo on Nov. 18, with EMS and ambulance arriving within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
LEESBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Shepherd College alumna spends last day on the judges bench

MARTINSBURG — After more than 20 years as a judge and hearing over 23,000 cases, Judge Sally Jackson has retired. She recently had her last day on the bench. Jackson was appointed as the first female family law judge in 2001 by former Gov. Bob Wise for the 24th Family Court Circuit in West Virginia. She was first elected in 2002 and re-elected in 2008 and 2016. She was an attorney for 10 years before that.
MARTINSBURG, WV
thetrek.co

Lost Dogs, Lyme Disease, and Surviving the Cold Snap

Let’s start at the very beginning…. About a week after I wrote my last post I hiked into Shenandoah National Park. After a strenuous couple days going through the rollercoaster and surrounding mountains just north of the park, I was hit by Hurricane Ian in Front Royal, Virginia, just a few miles short of the park boundary. Initially, I had planned to hike through the Hurricane, but after a couple hours of non stop wind and rain I was tired and cold and looking for a place to crash for the night. And lo and behold, I opened up guthook (the AT guide app, now called FarOut by muggles) and discovered I was about 4 miles from a little hostel called the Wonderland Hiker Refuge.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

FCPS donate a Patsy Cline essay from 1948

The Frederick County School Board announced by email that they have approved the donation of an essay written by Virginia Hensley also known as Patsy Cline to Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc. The essay was written by Hensley/Cline in January 1948 when she was a 15 year old student in Frederick...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
969wsig.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

School Employee Charged with Assaulting Student

A Loudoun County Public Schools behavioral assistant has been charged with two counts of assault, following a Sheriff’s Office investigation. Julie D. Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, is accused of assaulting a student inside a Lightridge High School classroom on two occasions, according to the report. The incidents were reported...
LEESBURG, VA
cohaitungchi.com

Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah

Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
STRASBURG, VA
theburn.com

New Leesburg hotel aiming for June opening

Work is progressing at Leesburg’s latest new hotel. And now we know the new Home2 Suites by Hilton is hoping to open this summer. According to an announcement on the Hilton website, they are targeting a June 15, 2023 opening for the hotel. The Home2 Suites brand was launched...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Finding Home in ‘The Snow Monster’

As the most wonderful time of the year moves into full swing, negative and complicated emotions can rear their heads. Loudoun’s noted music therapy studio A Place to Be addresses anger and learning to communicate emotions in its new winter show, “The Snow Monster,” an original musical written and directed by co-founder and creative director Tom Sweitzer.
LEESBURG, VA
Tracy Leicher

Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer

LURAY, Va – On November 19, the Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) held its second annual turkey drive, benefiting members of the rural Shenandoah Valley area. The drive, a joint effort by the PCSO and two local donors, served the selfless purpose of delivering free frozen turkeys to homes in Luray, Stanley and Shenandoah just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes

“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
WARREN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy