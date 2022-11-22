Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection Unveils ‘Gift Outside the Box’ Campaign Encouraging Greener Gifting for Holiday Season

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 32-year-old Hakeem Morris, unknown address, with the two robberies of the Dollar Tree store on Mateny Rd. and with the theft of the Dunkin’ Donuts store on Mateny Rd. that occurred in November 2022.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO