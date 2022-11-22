ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection Unveils ‘Gift Outside the Box’ Campaign Encouraging Greener Gifting for Holiday Season

montgomerycountymd.gov
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Bethesda Man

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 68-year-old man from Bethesda. Phillip Richard Hornor was last seen the morning of November 26, 2022, in the 6000 block of South...
BETHESDA, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Fourteen-Year-Old

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Jessica Nicole Garcia Aldana was last seen on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in...
SILVER SPRING, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Continued Concern for Missing Seventeen-Year-Old from Rockville

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the...
ROCKVILLE, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Detectives Investigate Residential Burglary in Olney

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Friday, November 4, 2022, in Olney. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying it.
OLNEY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy