Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection Unveils ‘Gift Outside the Box’ Campaign Encouraging Greener Gifting for Holiday Season

Read full article on original website
Related
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Bethesda Man
Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 68-year-old man from Bethesda. Phillip Richard Hornor was last seen the morning of November 26, 2022, in the 6000 block of South...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Adult Male Arrested and Charged with the Dollar Tree Robberies and Dunkin’ Donuts Theft
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 32-year-old Hakeem Morris, unknown address, with the two robberies of the Dollar Tree store on Mateny Rd. and with the theft of the Dunkin’ Donuts store on Mateny Rd. that occurred in November 2022.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Fourteen-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Jessica Nicole Garcia Aldana was last seen on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Continued Concern for Missing Seventeen-Year-Old from Rockville
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Detectives Investigate Residential Burglary in Olney
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Friday, November 4, 2022, in Olney. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying it.
Comments / 0