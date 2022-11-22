Read full article on original website
Related
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
Russia Inches Closer to Launching a National Crypto Exchange (Report)
A “national crypto exchange in Russia” could see the light of day if the Finance Ministry and the central bank give their “yes.”. The lower chamber of Russia’s parliament – State Duma – has reportedly started working on a draft bill that could aid the creation of a “national crypto exchange.”
South Korea To Change Its Legal Framework To Better Control Crypto Projects
Yoon Chang-Hyun wants to amend the law from South Korea to prevent another FTX-like scenario from happening. On the heels of the Terra LUNA meltdown and the bankruptcy of FTX, authorities from South Korea are proposing new amendments to the Digital Assets Bill seeking greater control over cryptocurrency exchanges. Congressman...
Binance Removes Trading Pairs for FTX-Linked Serum Token
As the Serum ecosystem spirals and SRM tanks, Binance has removed the token’s primary trading pairs. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, will remove multiple trading pairs for the DEX protocol Serum (SRM), which is known to have deep ties to both FTX and Alameda Research. The token...
Binance Leads PoR Effort, Bitcoin’s Battle Above $16K and Crypto Market’s Attempt at Recovery: This Week’s Recap
The past week was somewhat positive for the entire cryptocurrency market, both in terms of pricing and overall developments. While the meltdown of FTX looms over the industry and most market participants are still afraid of contagion, the total capitalization added over $10 billion amid ongoing developments. First things first,...
Crypto Exchange Lemon Cash Reduces its Team by 38%
The Argentinean crypto platform Lemon Cash laid off nearly 40% of its staff to keep the firm “sustainable” during the tough times. One of the popular cryptocurrency platforms in Argentina – Lemon Cash – dismissed 38% of its total workforce to endure the current difficult times.
CZ Confirms: Binance US Will Bid Again for Voyager Assets
The Binance CEO also said the industry allowed FTX to get too big before it started questioning its actions. As FTX will not be able to follow through on its commitment to purchase Voyager and its assets, Binance US will return to the table, said Changpeng Zhao. He also reiterated...
DCG Subsidiary to Acquire Bitcoin Mining Facilities and Other Assets From Compute North
Compute North had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Digital Currency Group’s subsidiary and crypto mining firm Foundry Digital plans to acquire two turnkey crypto mining facilities in the United States from the embattled Bitcoin miner Compute North. In the latest press release, Foundry also said it would...
CoinList Breaks Silence, Assures Users it Is Not Near Bankruptcy
“We hold all user assets dollar for dollar,” said CoinList in response to the bankruptcy rumors. Crypto exchange CoinList said it is not near bankruptcy as it addressed the ongoing FUD. It added that it is not insolvent or illiquid and is just experiencing technical issues affecting deposits and withdrawals.
MakerDAO Disposes of renBTC as Stablecoin Collateral
The Alameda-linked tokenized Bitcoin asset will no longer be used to back DAI. MakerDAO – the issuer of the decentralized stablecoin DAI – unanimously passed a proposal this week to remove renBTC as a form of reserve collateral. The Bitcoin-pegged token was deemed too risky to hold exposure...
Solana Foundation Lost Over $180 Million in Crypto on FTX
Solana’s premiere non-profit held major exposure to FTT and SRM tokens within the now-insolvent exchange. The Solana Foundation has released a fact sheet detailing the exposure it holds to FTX following its bankruptcy. The organization held over $180 million worth of crypto asset exposure to the company as of...
ApeCoin Geo-Blocks North American Users From Staking
Shortly after an SEC probe into Yuga, ApeCoin is geo-blocking access to its staking service for North American token holders. North American crypto users will be restricted from staking ApeCoin, the ERC-20 metaverse token issued by Yuga Labs, according to a company statement on Wednesday. The ApeCoin DAO claimed the...
Here’s How Much Has Been Recovered Since FTX’s Bankruptcy Filing
The recovered assets, which consist of BTC, ETH, and other popular tokens, have been transferred to cold storage for safekeeping. As events continue to unfold in the wake of FTX’s collapse, some of the funds missing from the exchange’s accounts have been found and secured. Shortly after its...
10,000 BTC tied to Mt Gox Hack Moved After 7 Years
It is worth noting that funds have not moved from the now-defunct Mt.Gox exchange’s cold wallets since 2018. A crypto wallet attributed to the failed BTC-e linked to the 2014 Mt. Gox hack moved 10,000 Bitcoin, now worth over $165 million, to a group of personal wallets, exchanges, and other services on November 23rd.
Crypto Survived MtGox and it Will Survive FTX: Chainalysis
There is little doubt that the collapse of FTX has been the largest black swan event in recent years, but was it as big as the Mt.Gox hack?. On Nov. 24, analytics firm Chainalysis made the Mt.Gox comparison as it was not the first time the crypto world has been shaken due to an exchange demise.
Crypto Price Analysis Nov-25: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and LTC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Litecoin. Ethereum has failed to break the key resistance at $1,230 and has entered into a correction that appears to continue the bearish price action. ETH also lost 0.8% of its valuation in the past seven days, and sellers have managed to maintain their grip on the price.
Crypto Firm Spent $600,000 to Create a Half-Elon Musk, Half-Goat Statue
The creators are about to deliver the bizarre statue to Musk’s house in Texas on Saturday (November 26). The cryptocurrency company EGT (which stands for Elon GOAT Token) built an interesting monument of Elon Musk. The statue represents a creature with a goat’s body and the entrepreneur’s head stuck on it that is about to shoot into space on a rocket.
XRP Skyrockets 8%, Bitcoin Stopped Ahead of $17K (Market Watch)
XPR has emerged as today’s top performer from the larger-cap alts. Bitcoin tried its hand at taking down $17,000 but was stopped in its tracks as with most of its previous attempts. Most altcoins are with slight losses today, with ETH sliding below $1,200. XRP, on the other hand,...
After FTX Blowup, Crypto Wallet SafePal Achieves Record Signups
Numbers show crypto investors quickly turning to self-custody in the wake of FTX’s fallout. The collapse of crypto exchange FTX appears to have sparked surging sales for self-custodial crypto wallets which give users direct ownership of their coins. SafePal, a Binance-backed crypto wallet brand, has experienced a 10x surge...
Weekend Watch: Dogecoin Skyrockets 13%, BNB Breaks $300
Bitcoin’s dominance continues to suffer as DOGE and BNB have outperformed BTC. Bitcoin continues to display little-to-no price swings and stands still around $16,500. Some altcoins, though, have significantly outperformed BTC, including Dogecoin and Binance Coin, both of which jumped to multi-week highs. DOGE, BNB Soar. The altcoins were...
