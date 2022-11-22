Read full article on original website
Nicole Kidman Receives Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ After Bidding $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s Signed Hat
Nicole Kidman received a warm welcome on Broadway Saturday evening when she made a surprise appearance at a performance of Hugh Jackman’s “The Music Man” revival. During an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Kidman made her presence known when she bid a hefty sum of $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman. Jackman shared a video of the meeting on Twitter, thanking his fellow Australian thespian for her support. “I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary,” Kidman said, taking the microphone after...
Is fashion ready to party, party, party?
It’s make or break time. The first undisrupted Christmas party season since 2019 is seeing fashion retailers push hard in their marketing and advertising of partywear. Three, mostly Christmas party free, years is seeing a rebound in confidence and the desire to socialise and spend time with friends, colleagues and family. Staring into the abyss of a bleak beginning to 2023, fashion brands need to make hay while the sequins shine and hope this party season is one the accountants will remember.
Three independent retailers added to Icon Outlet at the O2
Icon Outlet at The O2, North Greenwich's outlet shopping destination, has announced the signing of TOG24, Raging Bull, and Luke 1977. The shopping centre, developed by AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners, will welcome TOG24’s 1,707 sq ft store on its lower level in 2023. Founded in Yorkshire in 1958, the brand welcomes the new unit as its first store in London, adding to its 60 locations across UK and Ireland.
Shaftesbury reveals A State of Nature as winner of Soho retail ‘Incubator Project’
London landlord Shaftesbury has today announced A State of Nature as the winner of its Soho ‘Incubator Project’ competition, giving the upcoming British label a rent-free pop-up shop. Located at 99 Berwick Street in Soho, the 658 sq ft pop-up will open on 2 December 2022 for a...
