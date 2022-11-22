Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
midjersey.news
November 26, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, Police, TEMS and Trenton Fire Department were dispatched to the are of Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue for a shooting. It was reported that the person was taken to the Trauma Center at Captial Health Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. EMS was canceled since the patient was already transported and the Trenton Shooting Response Team responded for the investigation.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County hosts Winterfest
Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
Newark teachers will get $1M in COVID backpay, union says
Newark Public Schools will have to reinstate sick days and repay its teachers and aides who had to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19, an arbitrator ruled Wednesday. The decision affects 800 people who will be reimbursed approximately $1 million in sick days and pay, the Newark Teachers Union estimated.
philasun.com
Urban healthcare developer opens senior housing 55+ waitlist
Qualifying individuals will have the opportunity to apply online for mixed income senior Housing until December 31. Philadelphia and Jacksonville-based urban healthcare real estate developer TPP Capital Holdings TR (“TPP”) recently announced the opening of Tioga District’s Senior Housing 55+ waitlist. The waitlist will remain open until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 31, and will only be available online via: www.tiogadistrictseniorliving.com.
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
Turkey Bowl tradition continues between Camden-Eastside
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Eastside High School won the 89th annual "Turkey Bowl" game against its rival, Camden High School, by a 25-2 score. Hundreds of families packed Eastside High School's stadium to watch the Thanksgiving morning game. Many fans have been coming to the "Turkey Bowl" since they were children. Apollonia Brittingham described the rivalry as competitive yet friendly. "It's like turning your pain to power when they get on the field so each team from each side are able to show their strength," Brittingham said. "At the end of the day, it's still about the brotherhood because it's still one city." For many of the players, the "Turkey Bowl" marked the final game of their football careers, including for Vernon and Tia Boyd's son. "A little sentimental. He's been playing football since he was 5 years old," Tia Boyd said. "Guess it's coming to an end, but new beginnings, college on the way." Vernon Boyd added, "I got adrenaline going because this is like really something special that I get to see my son play at my alma mater his senior year."
Trentonian
Trenton election numbers are in, but many questions remain
TRENTON — The Capital City’s big will-they or won’t-they drama is still going, even after vote totals have been posted on Mercer County websites Wednesday afternoon and certified results are tabulated. Trenton has 37,791 eligible voters, but only 9,248 cast ballots this election, leaving Trenton with a...
Fantastic winter wonderland illuminated walking trail in Medford, NJ
Jack Frost has been sneaking around New Jersey, so now is the perfect time to check out some really cool (no pun intended) attractions here in the Garden State. Yes, you need your coat, hat, and gloves, but that's what makes winter outings different and it's Christmas weather. One of...
We’re thankful for David. He worked for $9.75 an hour to save lives. | Opinion
In 2011, David Rosen took a ride in the back of an ambulance speeding toward a hospital, siren wailing. But rather than getting medical attention, he was giving it. The former pharmaceutical industry executive had recently become an emergency medical technician (EMT). My friend had long earned a six-figure salary...
Early morning fire destroys Hopewell Township house
A Madison Avenue house was destroyed by an early morning fire, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. A neighbor reported smoke in the area and police were dispatched to investigate it at 1:33 a.m. Nov. 25. When police officers arrived, they found the house fully involved in flames. The house was unoccupied.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Camden woman and accomplice charged with alleged shoplifting from TJ Maxx in West Windsor
A Camden woman was charged with shoplifting and her accomplice, also a Camden resident, was charged with conspiracy to commit shoplifting at the TJ Maxx store on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The accomplice went into the TJ Maxx store and allegedly picked out several...
World's largest indoor go-kart track coming to NJ in time for holidays
The world’s largest indoor go-kart racing course has been built in New Jersey. Supercharged Entertainment, a recreation company that owns a go-kart track in Wrentham Massachusetts, plans to open its second location in Edison on Dec. 16.
Second Bayonne, NJ cop dies unexpectedly within 10 days
A second Bayonne police officer has died unexpectedly, the second ranking officer to pass in 10 days. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, died Monday, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. The mayor did not disclose a cause of death. He passed away at the Bayonne Medical Center, according to his obituary. "Sergeant...
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
southjerseyobserver.com
Investigation Underway in Fatal Shooting of 41-Year-Old Camden Man
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man on Friday evening in Camden, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 6:46 p.m., Camden County Police received a 911 call with a report of a...
philasun.com
City Officials release statement on death of sanitation employee for the Streets Department, Ikeem Johnson
Mayor Jim Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, and Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams issued the following statements on the death of Sanitation employee Ikeem Johnson last Friday. Mayor Kenney:. “This is a hard day for our City’s workforce. I join all of our City employees in mourning the loss of...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
NJ Spotlight
Nonprofit that helps people leaving prison expands its reach
NJ Reentry Corporation, run by former Gov. Jim McGreevey, expands into Union County. For many people leaving prison, challenges like finding a job, accessing housing, health care, and even getting a Social Security card can be overwhelming. That’s where the New Jersey Reentry Corporation comes in. Run by former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, the nonprofit announced this week that it’s expanding into Union County.
