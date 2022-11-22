ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

midjersey.news

November 26, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, Police, TEMS and Trenton Fire Department were dispatched to the are of Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue for a shooting. It was reported that the person was taken to the Trauma Center at Captial Health Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. EMS was canceled since the patient was already transported and the Trenton Shooting Response Team responded for the investigation.
TRENTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County hosts Winterfest

Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Newark teachers will get $1M in COVID backpay, union says

Newark Public Schools will have to reinstate sick days and repay its teachers and aides who had to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19, an arbitrator ruled Wednesday. The decision affects 800 people who will be reimbursed approximately $1 million in sick days and pay, the Newark Teachers Union estimated.
NEWARK, NJ
philasun.com

Urban healthcare developer opens senior housing 55+ waitlist

Qualifying individuals will have the opportunity to apply online for mixed income senior Housing until December 31. Philadelphia and Jacksonville-based urban healthcare real estate developer TPP Capital Holdings TR (“TPP”) recently announced the opening of Tioga District’s Senior Housing 55+ waitlist. The waitlist will remain open until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 31, and will only be available online via: www.tiogadistrictseniorliving.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Turkey Bowl tradition continues between Camden-Eastside

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Eastside High School won the 89th annual "Turkey Bowl" game against its rival, Camden High School, by a 25-2 score. Hundreds of families packed Eastside High School's stadium to watch the Thanksgiving morning game. Many fans have been coming to the "Turkey Bowl" since they were children. Apollonia Brittingham described the rivalry as competitive yet friendly. "It's like turning your pain to power when they get on the field so each team from each side are able to show their strength," Brittingham said. "At the end of the day, it's still about the brotherhood because it's still one city." For many of the players, the "Turkey Bowl" marked the final game of their football careers, including for Vernon and Tia Boyd's son. "A little sentimental. He's been playing football since he was 5 years old," Tia Boyd said. "Guess it's coming to an end, but new beginnings, college on the way." Vernon Boyd added, "I got adrenaline going because this is like really something special that I get to see my son play at my alma mater his senior year." 
CAMDEN, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton election numbers are in, but many questions remain

TRENTON — The Capital City’s big will-they or won’t-they drama is still going, even after vote totals have been posted on Mercer County websites Wednesday afternoon and certified results are tabulated. Trenton has 37,791 eligible voters, but only 9,248 cast ballots this election, leaving Trenton with a...
TRENTON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Early morning fire destroys Hopewell Township house

A Madison Avenue house was destroyed by an early morning fire, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. A neighbor reported smoke in the area and police were dispatched to investigate it at 1:33 a.m. Nov. 25. When police officers arrived, they found the house fully involved in flames. The house was unoccupied.
PENNINGTON, NJ
PennLive.com

Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
southjerseyobserver.com

Investigation Underway in Fatal Shooting of 41-Year-Old Camden Man

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man on Friday evening in Camden, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 6:46 p.m., Camden County Police received a 911 call with a report of a...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Nonprofit that helps people leaving prison expands its reach

NJ Reentry Corporation, run by former Gov. Jim McGreevey, expands into Union County. For many people leaving prison, challenges like finding a job, accessing housing, health care, and even getting a Social Security card can be overwhelming. That’s where the New Jersey Reentry Corporation comes in. Run by former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, the nonprofit announced this week that it’s expanding into Union County.
UNION COUNTY, NJ

