There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts Murray State in Saturday Night Clash
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team wraps up a three-game homestand with a non-conference tilt against mid-major power Murray State on Saturday evening as part of a day-long doubleheader inside McKenzie Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ which follows the women's contest against King...
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball Hosts King Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's team will host King University Saturday afternoon at The McKenzie Arena in the first of a split double-header. The women's game will tip off at 1:00 p.m. while the men's team will host Murray State in a 7:00 p.m. start. This is due to construction at the Roundhouse.
gomocs.com
Six Mocs Earn Academic All-District Honors
ALL-SOCON | ROBINSON AWARD | PAYTON AWARD | BUCHANAN AWARD. CHATTANOOGA---It's been a busy week of honors for the Chattanooga Mocs. Six more Mocs put their stamp in the record books earning College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District honors. Sophomore guard/center Reid Williams headlined the list. His 3.9508 grade...
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Drops Back-and-Forth Battle to Lipscomb, 72-66
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team fell on the wrong side of a back-and-forth non-conference tilt against in-state foe Lipscomb and dropped a 72-66 decision on Wednesday evening inside McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga falls to 2-3 overall after the loss. Lipscomb improves to 4-2 this season and snaps...
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes at UNC Asheville
- Chattanooga beat UNC Asheville 60-48 in Asheville … The Mocs improve to 4-3 overall and the Bulldogs fall to 2-2 on the year … UTC is 6-0 against UNC Asheville with two wins on the Bulldogs' home court. - Chattanooga put together a 17-8 fourth quarter …...
gomocs.com
Thompson Posts Career Game in Win at UNC Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. --- Freshman Raven Thompson recorded her first career double-double Wednesday afternoon to lead Chattanooga to a 60-48 win over UNC Asheville in non-conference women's basketball action at Kimmel Arena. Thompson had career-highs for scoring (20) and rebounding (12) with nine on the offensive end, to lead to the...
gomocs.com
Postgame Quotes - Lipscomb
November 23 – McKenzie Arena – Chattanooga, Tenn. Opening statement after 72-66 loss to Lipscomb. "Obviously a tough game for us. I don't think we executed well enough in the first half. They just pounded the ball down low in the second half and scored all their points in the paint. We have to play with more defensive intent, that part was disappointing to me. We have a tough one next against Murray State, so we need to move forward."
dawgnation.com
Georgia Tech has found its Kirby Smart; annual series with Georgia provides pivotal opportunities for Yellow Jackets
ATLANTA — Brent Key might very well be Georgia Tech’s version of Kirby Smart, a former player coaching at his alma mater with a Nick Saban-assistant coaching pedigree. First things first, Key must coach against Smart in the Yellow Jackets’ annual rivalry game with Georgia at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN) and have the “interim” tag removed from in front of his name.
Chattanooga, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The Anderson Co. High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Anderson Co. High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Georgia Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at noon ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
footballscoop.com
Ongoing interviews, top targets emerging in Georgia Tech coaching search
Like Nebraska, Georgia Tech made a coaching change inside the first month of the college football season. And similar to the Cornhuskers, Tech is winding near the end of its search. First, the Atlanta program had to find a new leader for its entire athletics department – which it did...
Rossville, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Northwest Whitfield High School basketball team will have a game with Ridgeland High School on November 23, 2022, 17:30:00.
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
theutcecho.com
Miss Chattanooga USA: Passing Along a Legacy
UTC fifth-year senior and psychology major, Makayla Johnson, hopes to inspire youth in her role as Miss Chattanooga USA the way her mom inspired her growing up. Encouraged to become a part of the pageant world by Miss Mississippi 2021, Bailey Anderson, Johnson has been Miss Chattanooga USA for a couple of months and decided this would be a great opportunity to build her own platform and give back to the community.
WMAZ
Less wild turkeys in Georgia this year, expert says
ATLANTA — For the Thanksgiving bird, the word in the wild is ‘trouble.’ There are hundreds of thousands of wild turkeys throughout the state – but biologists say their population is dropping sharply. For decades, wild turkeys thrived mostly in rural Georgia. UGA biologist David Chamberlain...
beckersasc.com
$7.4M Tennessee medical office building sold to PE firm
A medical office building in Chattanooga, Tenn., has sold to a real estate private equity firm for $7.4 million, Times Free Press reported Nov. 21. Nashville, Tenn.-based Excelsior Capital purchased the 100 percent-occupied, 17,837-square-foot office. The building houses a Center MedSpa and the Center for Integrative Medicine. Excelsior also purchased...
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
For many, the cooldown of Nashville's piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list.
WDEF
Firefighters draw water from Tennessee River to battle Suck Creek Road flames
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A variety of fire agencies battled a blaze this evening along the Tennessee River near the gorge. It happened at a home at 1907 Suck Creek Road just before 8PM. A driver noticed the smoke and flames coming from the house and called it...
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
