Verona, MS

wtva.com

United Furniture employees seeking representation in lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Former United Furniture workers met Tuesday with a lawyer who filed a lawsuit against the company claiming it did not give them advanced notice of termination. Attorney Philip Hearn met with employees at the Hilton Garden Inn in Tupelo. He filed a class action lawsuit against...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles. That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program. The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years. The goal is...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Clover

Clover is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Dec. 2 brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The fee will be determined at the time of adoption. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Storms damaged 27 homes in Choctaw, Lowndes, Oktibbeha counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s storms damaged six homes in Choctaw County, 20 homes in Lowndes County and a single home in Oktibbeha County. That’s according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) first preliminary report published on Thursday. So far, five counties have reported damage. Jasper...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Small aircraft crash landed in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A small aircraft crash landed on Highway 45 in Monroe County Thursday morning. This happened on the north side of Aberdeen. The pilot was not injured. He did not wish to be named but said he’s from North Carolina. According to Aberdeen Police, the pilot...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Storm cleanup underway in Lowndes County

STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - Storm cleanup is underway in Lowndes County following Tuesday’s tornado. WTVA reporter Ethan Foster spoke with the county’s road manager about the process. Watch the story in the video above.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister

STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - A storm destroyed Richard White's mobile home 11 years ago. He lost his second mobile home Tuesday when a tornado ripped through his neighborhood. White lives next door to his sister and her family. Her home was also destroyed. Fortunately, she and her family were visiting...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Car crashed into Sulligent store, four people taken to hospitals

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a store in Sulligent, sending four people to various hospitals. The accident happened at approximately 10 a.m. Friday at Jack Rabbit Slim’s along Highway 278. Police said a woman accidentally crashed into the front of the store. Medics transported some victims...
SULLIGENT, AL
wtva.com

Pedestrian killed in Columbus identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County’s coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed late Monday night, Nov. 28. Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus. Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

EF-2 tornado swept through Lowndes County

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday evening left behind significant damage in Lowndes County. One storm destroyed a fire station on Caledonia Steens Road. An on-site tornado siren was also damaged. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the damage to the station is beyond saving. The county plans to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

At least two tornados confirmed in Choctaw, Lowndes counties

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two tornadoes touched down Tuesday afternoon in Choctaw and Lowndes counties. Damage was found near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County. Multiple homes were damaged. No injuries have been reported. Ashley Holley took a picture of a possible twister in Adaton [Oktibbeha County]...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Monroe County working to fill in washed out road

BARTAHATCHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County is working to fill in a road that washed out during Tuesday’s storms. The section of roadway is on Wolfe Road. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning shortly after the washout telling the public to avoid the area. A towing...
wtva.com

Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody. The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day. Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Quinshon Judkins wins Conerly Trophy

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is the 2022 recipient of the Conerly Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the best college football player in Mississippi. The freshman from Pike Road, Alabama, set the Ole Miss single-season record in both rushing yards (1,476) and rushing...
OXFORD, MS

