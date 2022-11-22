Read full article on original website
wtva.com
United Furniture employees seeking representation in lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Former United Furniture workers met Tuesday with a lawyer who filed a lawsuit against the company claiming it did not give them advanced notice of termination. Attorney Philip Hearn met with employees at the Hilton Garden Inn in Tupelo. He filed a class action lawsuit against...
wtva.com
Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles. That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program. The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years. The goal is...
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Clover
Clover is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Dec. 2 brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The fee will be determined at the time of adoption. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on...
wtva.com
Storms damaged 27 homes in Choctaw, Lowndes, Oktibbeha counties
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s storms damaged six homes in Choctaw County, 20 homes in Lowndes County and a single home in Oktibbeha County. That’s according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) first preliminary report published on Thursday. So far, five counties have reported damage. Jasper...
wtva.com
Small aircraft crash landed in Monroe County
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A small aircraft crash landed on Highway 45 in Monroe County Thursday morning. This happened on the north side of Aberdeen. The pilot was not injured. He did not wish to be named but said he’s from North Carolina. According to Aberdeen Police, the pilot...
wtva.com
Storm cleanup underway in Lowndes County
STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - Storm cleanup is underway in Lowndes County following Tuesday’s tornado. WTVA reporter Ethan Foster spoke with the county’s road manager about the process. Watch the story in the video above.
wtva.com
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister
STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - A storm destroyed Richard White's mobile home 11 years ago. He lost his second mobile home Tuesday when a tornado ripped through his neighborhood. White lives next door to his sister and her family. Her home was also destroyed. Fortunately, she and her family were visiting...
wtva.com
Car crashed into Sulligent store, four people taken to hospitals
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a store in Sulligent, sending four people to various hospitals. The accident happened at approximately 10 a.m. Friday at Jack Rabbit Slim’s along Highway 278. Police said a woman accidentally crashed into the front of the store. Medics transported some victims...
wtva.com
WTVA to air Tupelo Christmas parade Dec. 11 and Dec. 25
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA will air the 74th Annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade on the following days. The parade takes place on Dec. 2 in downtown Tupelo.
wtva.com
Pedestrian killed in Columbus identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County’s coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed late Monday night, Nov. 28. Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus. Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner...
wtva.com
Salvation Army collecting canned goods during Christmas parade in Tupelo
The Salvation Army in Tupelo will have a float during the 74th Annual Reed's Christmas Parade in Tupelo. Folks will be collecting canned goods to go towards its food pantry.
wtva.com
EF-2 tornado swept through Lowndes County
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday evening left behind significant damage in Lowndes County. One storm destroyed a fire station on Caledonia Steens Road. An on-site tornado siren was also damaged. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the damage to the station is beyond saving. The county plans to...
wtva.com
At least two tornados confirmed in Choctaw, Lowndes counties
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two tornadoes touched down Tuesday afternoon in Choctaw and Lowndes counties. Damage was found near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County. Multiple homes were damaged. No injuries have been reported. Ashley Holley took a picture of a possible twister in Adaton [Oktibbeha County]...
wtva.com
Smithville issues boil water alert
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Town of Smithville announced a boil water alert on Thursday, Dec. 1.
wtva.com
Monroe County working to fill in washed out road
BARTAHATCHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County is working to fill in a road that washed out during Tuesday’s storms. The section of roadway is on Wolfe Road. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning shortly after the washout telling the public to avoid the area. A towing...
wtva.com
Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody. The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day. Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
wtva.com
Quinshon Judkins wins Conerly Trophy
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is the 2022 recipient of the Conerly Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the best college football player in Mississippi. The freshman from Pike Road, Alabama, set the Ole Miss single-season record in both rushing yards (1,476) and rushing...
wtva.com
Lowndes County man and his dogs survived Tuesday's storms
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An elderly man said he became trapped in his house during Tuesday evening’s storms. James Brown, 76, said he was alone and saw debris flying before his eyes. He and his three dogs eventually made it out safe. He gave a tour of his home...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Marshall County Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly multi-vehicle wreck
UPDATE: The Marshall County Coroner has released the identities of the victims. They are 33-year-old Eli Frey and 62-year-old Freida Head. Both are from Boaz. From Earlier: Two people have died after a wreck Tuesday in Boaz. Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed the incident, which happened near the intersection...
