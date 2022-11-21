Read full article on original website
Mary Frances Spencer Mitchell, 73
Mary Frances Spencer Mitchell, 73, of Galax, Va., passed away Nov. 16, 2022. She was born in Mount Airy, N.C., on Nov. 10, 1949, to the late Woodrow George and Voila Sechrist Spencer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Charles Mitchell, a brother and a sister.
Freeda M. Warf, 83
Freeda M. Warf, 83, of Galax, Va., passed away Nov. 19, 2022. She was born in Carroll County, Va., on July 18, 1939, to the late Lloyd and Ruth Burnett Hill. Survivors include her husband, Clyde E. Warf of the home; daughters, Pam Warf and Robin Bedsaul, both of Galax, Va.; sons; Gene Warf and wife Kim of Hillsville, Va., and Daryl Warf of Radford, Va.; sister, Margaret Ring; brothers, Dallas Hill and wife Janet, Roy Hill and Rex Hill; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Santa to arrive by helicopter at light show
Atrium Health AirCare Wake Forest Baptist Health is teaming up with High Country Lights in Galax to land an unforgettable experience for those on Santa’s nice list. This year’s light show started up on Thanksgiving night and runs through January. One of Wake Forest Baptist’s AirCare helicopters will...
Grayson knocks off SWVA’s top dog
When it comes to small-school football in Southwest Virginia, Galax has been the MVP for the past half-decade. Friday night, Grayson County was most improved. Correcting the shortcomings that led to a 17-point loss at Galax two weeks ago, the Blue Devils opened up a 14-point halftime lead, kept plugging when that lead disappeared and finally emerged with a 21-14 win over the Maroon Tide in the Region 1C semifinals.
SMAC presents Maestro in holiday concert
The Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) is always excited to bring Roanoke Symphony Orchestra (RSO) Conductor Maestro David Stewart Wiley back to Smith Mountain Lake for a special evening of holiday entertainment you won’t want to miss. His “Home for the Holidays” annual concert will be performed this year on Friday, December 16th at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta. He will be joined by Soprano Adelaide Trombetta and Violinist Kevin Matheson as he tickles the ivories on Trinity’s brand-new Steinway grand piano. The program will feature both traditional and classical favorites, as well as an audience “sing along”. Tickets are on sale now online at www.smac-arts.com or you can send a check, along with contact information, to Smith Mountain Arts Council, P.O. Box 70, Moneta, VA 24121, and you will receive confirmation notification. Price for tickets is $25, $20 for SMAC Members.
Blue Demons end SRHS season, again
For the second year in a row, Staunton River’s football season came to a crashing end at Christiansburg. The Blue Demons scored a touchdown in each quarter Friday in the Region 3D semifinals to blank the Golden Eagles, 28-0, and advance to the region finals against Lord Botetourt. SRHS closed out its season at 6-6.
