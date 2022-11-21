The Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) is always excited to bring Roanoke Symphony Orchestra (RSO) Conductor Maestro David Stewart Wiley back to Smith Mountain Lake for a special evening of holiday entertainment you won’t want to miss. His “Home for the Holidays” annual concert will be performed this year on Friday, December 16th at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta. He will be joined by Soprano Adelaide Trombetta and Violinist Kevin Matheson as he tickles the ivories on Trinity’s brand-new Steinway grand piano. The program will feature both traditional and classical favorites, as well as an audience “sing along”. Tickets are on sale now online at www.smac-arts.com or you can send a check, along with contact information, to Smith Mountain Arts Council, P.O. Box 70, Moneta, VA 24121, and you will receive confirmation notification. Price for tickets is $25, $20 for SMAC Members.

MONETA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO