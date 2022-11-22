ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Matters: Bakersfield Angels: Mentors championing foster care youth and families with consistency, friendship

Every day we are met with opportunities to make a difference in a stranger’s life, however grand or minuscule. That chance came to Bakersfield resident Allison McClain three years ago after she watched a podcast about the sobering statistics of foster care youth once they age out. The numbers are bleak: nationally, only 50 percent of foster youth will graduate from high school. Of those who do, less than 3 percent of former foster youth will graduate from college.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

The reason behind Chez Noel

Within the Assistance League building in downtown Bakersfield, tucked away in back rooms, there are large piles of drawstring bags, blue and white, each filled with children’s school-wear clothing. The identifier of Assistance League on each bag is easy to see, but look closer and you will see an...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Santa takes photos with pets at Bakersfield Animal Care Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Santa Claus’ weekends will be busy for the rest of the year, but he wasn’t too busy to make a special stop Saturday at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. The shelter welcomed residents to take pictures with Santa and their dogs on Saturday. People could also get shelter dogs in their […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — The Mayor's Ball

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and other community leaders came together for the third annual Mayor's Ball to support the efforts of local nonprofit CityServe on Nov. 12 at City Center. This year's ball aimed to raise money to meet the needs of CityServe initiatives for the coming year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'Our stories aren't over yet': Bakersfield 3 mothers discuss next steps, Secret Witness program

Nearly five years ago, three women with drastically different backgrounds and circumstances sat and bonded over tea. A horrible incident drew Cheryl Holsonbake, Diane Byrne and Jane Parrent together that day: their kids had gone missing or died around March to April 2018. Micah Holsonbake, 35, Byrne’s son James Kulstad and Parrent’s daughter Baylee Despot each had acquaintances and names that tied them together.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Christmas Town expands to fairgrounds

It seems that Bakersfield Christmas Town organizer Mike Ross’ holiday wish came true a little early this year. His annual all-ages Christmas experience will be considerably bigger thanks to a move to the Kern County Fairgrounds. "We expanded the show, so we needed more room. We weren't able to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Mimosa Cafe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Tamer Fahel, the owner of Mimosa Cafe, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Bakersfield's new brunch spot, the Mimosa Cafe. The Mimosa Cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch foods, as well as a variety of mimosas. The Mimosa Cafe also has Mimosa Mondays, which feature bottomless mimosas.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield native’s book to be shown on streaming platform

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new reindeer is bringing Christmas magic into homes across the country and soon to your television. The reindeer’s name is Blizzard and he was created by Bakersfield’s very own Adam Reed. Blizzard is the main character of Reed’s children’s book “Reindeer in Here” Reed graduated from Bakersfield High School and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Bookstore opens new chapter at Sequoia Mall

VISALIA – The Sequoia Mall will have a bookstore for the first time in more than a decade as Barnes and Noble is planning to build a site at the re-emerging mall. A spokesperson for the NY-based bookseller Barnes and Noble says they are “close to securing a site” in Visalia for a new bookstore.
VISALIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy