Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Matters: Bakersfield Angels: Mentors championing foster care youth and families with consistency, friendship
Every day we are met with opportunities to make a difference in a stranger’s life, however grand or minuscule. That chance came to Bakersfield resident Allison McClain three years ago after she watched a podcast about the sobering statistics of foster care youth once they age out. The numbers are bleak: nationally, only 50 percent of foster youth will graduate from high school. Of those who do, less than 3 percent of former foster youth will graduate from college.
Tony's Firehouse Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon
Volunteers showed up to Tony's Firehouse bright and early Thanksgiving morning to ensure everyone in Delano had a hot meal.
Bakersfield Californian
The reason behind Chez Noel
Within the Assistance League building in downtown Bakersfield, tucked away in back rooms, there are large piles of drawstring bags, blue and white, each filled with children’s school-wear clothing. The identifier of Assistance League on each bag is easy to see, but look closer and you will see an...
Santa takes photos with pets at Bakersfield Animal Care Center
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Santa Claus’ weekends will be busy for the rest of the year, but he wasn’t too busy to make a special stop Saturday at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. The shelter welcomed residents to take pictures with Santa and their dogs on Saturday. People could also get shelter dogs in their […]
Local tribal members describe Native Sovereignty on this Native American Heritage Month
In recent years, Carly Burrough has taken action to preserve her culture. It is a way to ensure local Native Sovereignty continues to thrive.
For those who work as first responders, Thanksgiving is Worksgiving
Police officers, firefighters, emergency crews for things like water and electricity, and even local news journalists are all grateful today for the chance to continue to serve our communities.
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — The Mayor's Ball
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and other community leaders came together for the third annual Mayor's Ball to support the efforts of local nonprofit CityServe on Nov. 12 at City Center. This year's ball aimed to raise money to meet the needs of CityServe initiatives for the coming year.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘After School Satan Club’ coming to California elementary school has parents in uproar
An elementary school has approved an “After School Satan Club” in California, and parents are upset, according to news outlets. The club meets “at select public schools where Good News Clubs and other religious clubs meet,” according to the program’s website. The classes are “designed to promote intellectual and emotional development.”
Kern County medical professionals on how to keep kids safe from viruses
With the holiday season here medical professionals would like to remind you about ways to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.
Bakersfield Californian
'Our stories aren't over yet': Bakersfield 3 mothers discuss next steps, Secret Witness program
Nearly five years ago, three women with drastically different backgrounds and circumstances sat and bonded over tea. A horrible incident drew Cheryl Holsonbake, Diane Byrne and Jane Parrent together that day: their kids had gone missing or died around March to April 2018. Micah Holsonbake, 35, Byrne’s son James Kulstad and Parrent’s daughter Baylee Despot each had acquaintances and names that tied them together.
T & C Pet Parade takes place Friday at the Country Village Shopping Center
If you're looking to go to a local parade there will be some post-turkey fun Friday. The T & C Pet Parade is happening.
Bakersfield Californian
Christmas Town expands to fairgrounds
It seems that Bakersfield Christmas Town organizer Mike Ross’ holiday wish came true a little early this year. His annual all-ages Christmas experience will be considerably bigger thanks to a move to the Kern County Fairgrounds. "We expanded the show, so we needed more room. We weren't able to...
Hanford history from 1880s preserved in new book by local woman
Arianne Wing's History in Hanford's China Alley dates back to the 1880's. Her great-grandfather was among the early Chinese immigrants to come to the Central Valley.
Town and Country Village Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Join 23ABC's Mike Hart for the Town and Country Village Shopping Center tree lighting ceremony starting at 3:30 p.m., with the lighting at approximately 6 p.m.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Mimosa Cafe
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Tamer Fahel, the owner of Mimosa Cafe, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Bakersfield's new brunch spot, the Mimosa Cafe. The Mimosa Cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch foods, as well as a variety of mimosas. The Mimosa Cafe also has Mimosa Mondays, which feature bottomless mimosas.
Bakersfield native’s book to be shown on streaming platform
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new reindeer is bringing Christmas magic into homes across the country and soon to your television. The reindeer’s name is Blizzard and he was created by Bakersfield’s very own Adam Reed. Blizzard is the main character of Reed’s children’s book “Reindeer in Here” Reed graduated from Bakersfield High School and […]
Bakersfield Californian
Thanksgiving tables laden with food after box distribution helps scores of families
A common scene unfolds today across Kern County homes. Mouth-watering aromas suffuse warm homes bursting with laughter and love. Perhaps a sports game plays in the background while fancy dinnerware cradles glistening cranberry sauce next to stuffing and turkey drenched in gravy.
Historic Fort in Taft loses Christmas decorations to burglars
There's no Christmas spirit for the Historic Fort in Taft after thieves stole Christmas decorations from the Fort and the West Kern Adult School.
Hundreds of local dogs are getting euthanized due to overpopulated shelters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center was close to becoming a “no kill” shelter but that time is long gone. The holiday season is one of the hardest times for adoptions and shelter leaders say things are only going to get worse unless the community steps up to help. Hundreds of dogs are […]
thesungazette.com
Bookstore opens new chapter at Sequoia Mall
VISALIA – The Sequoia Mall will have a bookstore for the first time in more than a decade as Barnes and Noble is planning to build a site at the re-emerging mall. A spokesperson for the NY-based bookseller Barnes and Noble says they are “close to securing a site” in Visalia for a new bookstore.
