Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Related
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
fox5dc.com
Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah
Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
WJLA
DC woman learns to 'cook through the dead' by whipping up recipes she finds on gravestones
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Inside Rosie Grant’s Washington, D.C. kitchen – she is preparing snickerdoodle deserts from a recipe she found on a gravestone in California. The recipe she is re-creating will serve her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. “It's from the grave of a woman name...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Harpers Ferry, WV
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia is a well-liked summer time street journey cease, with quick access to a number of cities and surrounding states. Hike the cliffs for an eagle’s eye view over the rivers. Stroll by centuries of historical past in downtown Harpers Ferry and the Harpers Ferry Nationwide Historic Park. See Civil Warfare period cannons, early America sweet retailers, and a provide cease for Lewis and Clark! There are simply sufficient issues to do in Harpers Ferry to make it an ideal sooner or later cease in your subsequent street journey!
storereporter.com
Holiday deals, unhappy returns and kosher bowls at Cabin John
In the years before the pandemic, Black Friday shopping had increasingly begun to encroach on Thanksgiving as stores and malls started opening before the pumpkin pie even hit the table. But the pendulum has shifted, and this year most retail workers are enjoying Thanksgiving dinner at home. In-person shopping will be back early Friday morning: Best Buy opens at 5 a.m., Macy’s at 6, Target at 7 and Nordstrom at 9. (Don’t bother heading to REI, which famously remains closed on Black Friday so its employees and shoppers can “opt outside.”) Meanwhile, “Black Friday” shopping online has shifted forward; many deals have already been available for the last few weeks.
WUSA
ZooLights opens Friday at the National Zoo
WASHINGTON — ZooLights has officially opened for the 2022 holiday season, bringing dozens of dazzling Christmas lights back to the National Zoo. And this year, the Zoo sleighed it!. The free, ticketed, event includes live music performances, tasty winter treats and several opportunities to shop 'til you drop, according...
PhillyBite
Who Has The Best Chicken Wings in Washington DC?
WASHINGTON, DC - There are a few places you can try out: whether you're looking to get some quick chicken wings in DC or spend a few hours in the city enjoying a delicious meal. You have to know where to go!. Proper Social in Washington, DC. Located in the...
thetrek.co
Lost Dogs, Lyme Disease, and Surviving the Cold Snap
Let’s start at the very beginning…. About a week after I wrote my last post I hiked into Shenandoah National Park. After a strenuous couple days going through the rollercoaster and surrounding mountains just north of the park, I was hit by Hurricane Ian in Front Royal, Virginia, just a few miles short of the park boundary. Initially, I had planned to hike through the Hurricane, but after a couple hours of non stop wind and rain I was tired and cold and looking for a place to crash for the night. And lo and behold, I opened up guthook (the AT guide app, now called FarOut by muggles) and discovered I was about 4 miles from a little hostel called the Wonderland Hiker Refuge.
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
WTOP
How long should winter break be? Montgomery, Arlington schools working on new calendars
School officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, and Arlington, Virginia, are in the process of developing calendars for the next school year as some parents across the D.C. area say current calendars include too many days off. Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said at a meeting this...
Surround yourself in holiday cheer with new immersive experience in DC
WASHINGTON — The newest exhibit at Artechouse in D.C. is a great way to celebrate the season. "Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse" uses science, technology and art to make you feel the wonder of the holidays. One family we spoke with was visiting from Georgia. "When I walked into...
theburn.com
New Leesburg hotel aiming for June opening
Work is progressing at Leesburg’s latest new hotel. And now we know the new Home2 Suites by Hilton is hoping to open this summer. According to an announcement on the Hilton website, they are targeting a June 15, 2023 opening for the hotel. The Home2 Suites brand was launched...
popville.com
The best coming soon sign
We’ll be open in a few weeks. “YELLOW, a cafe from Chef Michael Rafidi, offers a taste of the Levant with a menu of baked goods, mezze, wood-fired pita sandwiches, specialty coffee, and creative cold beverages. A highlight of the experience are sweet and savory pastries which blend French technique with Middle Eastern flavors. All items are available for carryout from the YELLOW cafe space located inside Albi, Rafidi’s Levantine restaurant in the Navy Yard.”
shepherdstownchronicle.com
‘Sugar and spice and everything nice’: Sugar Whipped opens brick-and-mortar location in time for holiday season
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Sugar Whipped opened the doors to its new brick-and-mortar location in downtown Shepherdstown on Saturday morning. And, as could be expected with a name like “Sugar Whipped,” the bakery was filled with sweet confections, ranging from gourmet cookies to ornately frosted cupcakes and cakes. Located...
WTOP
Touring through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in the DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some holiday spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
Business Monthly
Dec .1: The Ale House reopens
The newly-renovated Columbia bistro and watering hole, The Ale House, which is located at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, will reopen on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. The ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. This past summer, a large-scale renovation began that was driven around...
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
Comments / 0