The internet is littered with articles about communication. However, what I would like to share with you today is a different approach to the art of communicating. An approach that takes a wholistic perspective - what I call the 360 degree view. Because communication is not only what is said but also what is implied, received and understood. It is also about the unseen or intangible. Therefore it is not a linear experience but rather it has many facets. It also relates to the experience of being human. To not consider these facets results in mis-understandings whether you are communicating professionally, intimately or generally relating. Therefore communication can make or break relationships.

1 DAY AGO