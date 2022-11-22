Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10
Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts
When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth entrepreneur supports Harry K Foundation Christmas Ball
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Regan Derrickson in support of its 2022 Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Derrickson, owner of Nalu restaurant locations in Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach, also owns the Summer House in Rehoboth Beach.
Cape Gazette
Save ‘Em By the Sea Casino Night helps HAP save pets
Humane Animal Partners (formerly Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA) held its major Sussex County fundraising event, Save ‘Em By the Sea Casino Night, Nov. 16 at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens, where attendees enjoyed a fun-filled evening of casino games, dining, drinking, dancing, live entertainment and a silent auction.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth is top fundraiser in state for heart health
The Southern Delaware Heart Walk was one for the record books with premier sponsor Bayhealth far exceeding its fundraising goal, becoming the American Heart Association of Delaware’s top health system fundraiser in Delaware with more than $51,000 donated. This comes just a week before Bayhealth, AHA, Food Bank of...
WBOC
Delaware Natural Resources Police to Collect Toys as Holiday Gifts for Children
DOVER, Del. - To kick off the holiday season, Delaware Natural Resources Police operating within the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control once again are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities. The Toys...
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
Cape Gazette
Napa Auto Parts presents donation for Harry K Foundation Christmas Gala
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Napa Auto Parts of Miford, Milton and Harrington in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Presenting the check on behalf of Napa Auto Parts was owner...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Public School building added to historic diorama
Several Rehoboth Beach residents living today attended the brick Rehoboth Beach Public School built along the north side of third-block Rehoboth Avenue in 1908. The old brick schoolhouse building was Rehoboth’s second such facility. Today, the new City Hall occupies that location. Students from first to 11th grade were...
Cape Gazette
Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club honors past presidents
Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club held its annual ceremony and dinner to honor and thank past presidents Oct. 24 at the Children’s Beach House in Lewes. Honorees shown are (l-r) George Jarvis (2019-20), Jason Bentley (2018-19), Parker Livingston (2017-18), Jack Riddle (2012-13), Chuck Ward (2020-21), Andrew Ratner (2002-03), Michael Makowski (1999-2000), Bill Huntley (2021-22), and Anis Saliba (1981-82).
Cape Gazette
Gallo Gives Foundation awards community donations
As part of its continual effort to make a difference in the community in which its associates live and serve, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Gallo Gives Foundation awarded its quarterly donations to: First Tee Delaware, Autism Delaware, Sussex Strong Foundation, Community Resource Center, Cape Community Fund, Sussex Housing Group, and Beebe Medical Foundation. In all, $11,500 was donated in this round of giving.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Chorale sets holiday concert Dec. 4
The Southern Delaware Chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. To get everyone in the holiday spirit, Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong is highlighting familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs. Featured arrangements include “White Christmas,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Jingle Bells” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” among many other beloved favorites.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Christmas parade, tree lighting and caroling set Dec. 3
The 90th annual Lewes Christmas parade, presented by the City of Lewes and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, will step off at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will kick off in its new starting place at the main entrance to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot on Savannah Road, and progress down Savannah to Second Street, ending in front of King’s Ice Cream shop.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth’s tree lighting and sing-along kicks off holiday season
Thousands of spectators gathered to ring in the holiday season at the annual Rehoboth Beach tree lighting and sing-along at the Bandstand Nov. 25. The ceremony was hosted by Clear Space Theatre Company. Carols preceded the 7 p.m. tree lighting. A 20-year-old green giant arborvitae is serving as the City...
Cape Gazette
Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters
A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
Cape Gazette
World AIDS Days service and art exhibit opening set Dec. 1
An exhibition titled ART & AIDS, A Story to Be Told, will open in the CAMP Rehoboth gallery on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1. A commemoration begins at 4 p.m. at CAMP Rehoboth, when participants will walk together in a group to attend a service of hope and remembrance at All Saints’ Church, 18 Olive Ave., Rehoboth Beach. For this year’s observance, CAMP Rehoboth is honored to host a section of the AIDS Memorial Quilt which will serve as a powerful visual backdrop as participants remember the many lives lost to AIDS and reflect on the continuing impact today.
Cape Gazette
Stepping up to help those in need
As we move into the holiday season, it’s an appropriate time to reflect on one of the Cape Region’s best qualities – philanthropy. Last week, the Food Bank of Delaware worked with Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation to send boxes of food to families in danger of missing out on Thanksgiving. At the event, Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said her group is helping more people than ever.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village opening delayed
The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
Cape Gazette
José Quiñones named to Local Journalism Initiative board
Sussex County Realtor José Quiñones has been elected to the board of directors of the Local Journalism Initiative. Owner/broker of Linda Vista Real Estate Services in Rehoboth Beach, Quiñones received the 2018 Trailblazer Award from the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. He produces the vlog I Am Sussex, which celebrates life in Sussex County.
Comments / 0