EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and sparked the Jets to a season-high 466 yards in the rain. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards and serenaded with chants of his name throughout by drenched fans at MetLife Stadium. White became the fifth player in NFL history to have multiple games with 300 yards passing and three TD passes in his first four career starts. He joined Patrick Mahomes, Austin Davis, Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien to accomplish the feat. Elijah Moore, who requested a trade earlier this season because of a lack of opportunities, caught his first touchdown pass of the season. Ty Johnson had a 32-yard TD run for the Jets (7-4), who bounced back from a 10-3 loss last Sunday at New England.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO