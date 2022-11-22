Read full article on original website
Burn ban discussion on Davison County Commission agenda
A burn ban is on Tuesday’s Davison County Commission agenda. The commission meets at 9 AM at the North Offices building on North Main Street in Mitchell. The meeting is open to the public. The complete agenda can be found here: http://www.davisoncounty.org/agendas-minutes/commission-agenda-and-minutes/.
“RENLY” THE DOG! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Renly is looking for a new home as her owner has no time to get proper attention to his dogs. She is 1 yr. 7months old and is a female. Renly has started hunting training– is not gun-shy and will retrieve a training dummy. She is used to being in a kennel in the vehicle and likes everyone she meets. To set up a time to meet Renly, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“ELLIE” THE DOG! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Ellie is looking for a new home as her owner has no time to get proper attention to his dogs. She is 1 yr. 7months old and is a female. Ellie has started hunting training — is not gun-shy and will retrieve a training dummy. She is used to being in a kennel in the vehicle and likes everyone she meets. To set up a time to meet Ellie, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
Mitchell Habitat to accept homeownership applications in December
Mitchell Regional Habitat for Humanity announced today that it will accept applications for its next Habitat home Nov. 28-Dec. 31. Prospective homeowners and interested persons are encouraged to attend one of two informational meetings at the Mitchell Public Library Community Room Mon., Nov. 28 at 6 p.m., Wed., Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. or Sat., Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Applications will be provided at the meetings and will also be available at the Habitat office (304 N. Lawler in Mitchell) and online at http://www.mitchellhabitat.org beginning Dec. 15. Qualified applicants must meet certain income and housing requirements.
Two dead in car-semi crash north of Scotland
SCOTLAND, S.D. – Two people died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night north of Scotland. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer...
Helen Pollreisz, 94
Helen passed away peacefully at her rural Ethan home surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM Monday, November 28, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:30 prayer service and rosary Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Ethan.
