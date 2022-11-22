Read full article on original website
Fifty-six 4-H members win Premier Exhibitor Awards for 2022
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Fifty-six South Dakota 4-H members won Premier Exhibitor Awards this year in their respective animal projects. Competitors in all three 4-H age divisions received awards in four categories: Large Animal (beef, sheep, swine, meat goat); Dairy and Small Animal (dairy goat, dairy cattle, rabbit, poultry); Horse; and Dog. The top five in each division received a cash award.
