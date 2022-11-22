BROOKINGS, S.D. – Fifty-six South Dakota 4-H members won Premier Exhibitor Awards this year in their respective animal projects. Competitors in all three 4-H age divisions received awards in four categories: Large Animal (beef, sheep, swine, meat goat); Dairy and Small Animal (dairy goat, dairy cattle, rabbit, poultry); Horse; and Dog. The top five in each division received a cash award.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO