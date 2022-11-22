ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

wuga.org

Jailed Man Dies in Clarke County

A Clarke County inmate has died while in custody. According to a media release from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Floyd Johnson was found non-responsive round 4 pm on Tuesday, November 22, during a scheduled check. Jail and medical staff began life saving efforts while emergency responders were en route. Johnson was transported by EMS to an area hospital. Hospital staff requested the presence of family members due to his condition. Johnson was pronounced deceased late that evening.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Sheriff’s Office in Danielsville investigates shooting in Hull

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday shooting in Hull: it happened on Woodale Street, with one person shot and wounded and another in custody. From the Madison Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting today on Woodale Street in Hull....
HULL, GA
Northeastern Georgian

County landfill could be full by 2024

Habersham County’s landfill that was once projected to last until 2072 may not make it two more years, according to figures presented at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. The landfill is gorging at an alarming rate, as the county is taking in eight times as much trash as...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers

Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested after alleged armed robbery

A Gainesville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a woman's purse and hitting her on the head with a pistol. Darrion Damonie Thompson of Gainesville met with the victim at the Harrison Square apartments in Gainesville at about 4 p.m. Investigators believe the two parties were known to...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tortured dog rescued by humane society

Jackson County animal control officials are in the early stages of investigating a horrific dog abuse case. That dog had emergency surgery within hours of being found. A warning that some viewers may find the video in this story disturbing and hard to watch.

