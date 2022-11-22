Read full article on original website
2 killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s office said two people were killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. CCSO officials said the crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on Hwy 1-8 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
wuga.org
Jailed Man Dies in Clarke County
A Clarke County inmate has died while in custody. According to a media release from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Floyd Johnson was found non-responsive round 4 pm on Tuesday, November 22, during a scheduled check. Jail and medical staff began life saving efforts while emergency responders were en route. Johnson was transported by EMS to an area hospital. Hospital staff requested the presence of family members due to his condition. Johnson was pronounced deceased late that evening.
“Ejected from the vehicle,” Oconee Co. man dead in crash
A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
2 People Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and his daughter. The crash happened on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton around 11:30 a.m.
Sheriff’s Office in Danielsville investigates shooting in Hull
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday shooting in Hull: it happened on Woodale Street, with one person shot and wounded and another in custody. From the Madison Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting today on Woodale Street in Hull....
WSB-TV Atlanta
2 minors responsible for false bomb threat at Georgia Walmart, authorities say
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office say two minors are responsible for calling in a bomb threat to a Walmart on Saturday. Deputies arrived at the Walmart at 1455 US-441 South at 7:10 p.m. after an unknown caller told employees that there was a bomb outside the store.
Cherokee County deputies looking for man seen using stolen credit cards at area Kroger
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at an area grocery store. Deputies say the man was seen entering a car on Thursday between 11:30 a.m....
Gwinnett County neighbors breathe sigh of relief after shooting leads to gang members arrest
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There was a gang shootout on neighborhood streets. Now police are cracking down. Gwinnett police have arrested 10 people on 73 felony charges. Channel Two’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Buford, where the suspects are accused of shooting up homes. [DOWNLOAD:...
Ga. man out on bond for rape then strangles man, sells another the drugs that killed him, DA says
CANTON, Ga. — A Georgia man who was convicted of rape and released on bond then strangled one man and sold another man the drugs that killed him, according to the Canton district attorney. Nicholas Brian Gosnell, 23, pleaded guilty to rape, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault/strangulation, trafficking fentanyl and...
WYFF4.com
Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job, deputies say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
Oakwood officer resigns after excessive use of force injures woman, chief says
An Oakwood police officer resigned before he was set to be terminated Monday morning following an investigation into his...
Northeastern Georgian
County landfill could be full by 2024
Habersham County’s landfill that was once projected to last until 2072 may not make it two more years, according to figures presented at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. The landfill is gorging at an alarming rate, as the county is taking in eight times as much trash as...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers
Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
fox5atlanta.com
Man burns down ex-girlfriend’s north Ga. home during SWAT standoff, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now in custody after deputies say he set his ex-girlfriend’s Pickens County home on fire during a standoff over the weekend. Deputies say they were called to a home on Skidder Way in Jasper from a woman saying her ex-boyfriend, 54-year-old Scott Eric Shane Wallace, broke in and threatened to burn her house down.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested after alleged armed robbery
A Gainesville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a woman's purse and hitting her on the head with a pistol. Darrion Damonie Thompson of Gainesville met with the victim at the Harrison Square apartments in Gainesville at about 4 p.m. Investigators believe the two parties were known to...
Former volleyball standout home for Thanksgiving dies along with her father in crash, team says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Creekview High School community is mourning the loss of a former volleyball standout and her father who died in a crash. Alivia Mynes, 18, and Chris Mynes, 52, died Thanksgiving morning in the Cherokee County crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
fox5atlanta.com
Tortured dog rescued by humane society
Jackson County animal control officials are in the early stages of investigating a horrific dog abuse case. That dog had emergency surgery within hours of being found. A warning that some viewers may find the video in this story disturbing and hard to watch.
'No one wants to take accountability' | Residents complain about property management company, so 11Alive got answers for them
ATLANTA — Many viewers reached out to 11Alive after we ran a story on property management company Progress Residential not paying water bills on time for several customers at the Cascade Parc subdivision. The company, which manages properties - not just utilities, left some residents without water for at...
