WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says ‘greedy developers’ are destroying city’s beauty
I’ve lived in Ocala for over 20 years. I moved here because of all the beautiful farmland and open spaces. I used to have a relaxing drive over to the stores while taking in majestic scenes of horses running across fields and grazing in the grass. Nowadays, all you...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation
A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
villages-news.com
Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square
A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square. It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier. The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.
leesburg-news.com
Mark your calendar for holiday boat parade at Venetian Gardens
The holiday boat parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Leesburg Boating Club at Venetian Gardens. It is an annual highlight of the season. This annual Christmas event includes the lighted holiday boat parade, food vendors, live entertainment, and Light Up Venetian Gardens. Vendors will be set up at 5 p.m., entertainment starts at 5:30 p.m., Light Up Venetian Gardens starts at 6:10 p.m, and the boat parade begins at 6:15 p.m.
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a gated private community
Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
villages-news.com
Christmas tree lighting season to kick off in The Villages
The Christmas tree lighting season is set to kick off in The Villages. The merriment begins with the first Christmas tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26 at Brownwood Paddock Square. Performers will include the Mystic Jewels, All That Ballroom, the Prime Time Twirlers and Music in Motion. Lake Sumter Landing...
Citrus County Chronicle
Battle between SWFWMD, county won’t end well
The ongoing differences between the county and the South West Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) regarding the ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground is deja vu all over again. During my Crystal River days, the city experienced a similar challenge over what was known as Browns Blue Crab,...
WCJB
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
Citrus County Chronicle
Run in at local eatery turns violent; two arrested
Tensions boiled over last Saturday at the Boil Yard in Crystal River and now two people are facing felony charges in which one person allegedly used a firearm to strike one person repeatedly in the head. William E. Hunter, 50, of Crystal River, was arrested and charged with one count...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall
A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
aroundosceola.com
Eustis father of 13 missing from west Kissimmee rental since Thursday; Sheriff, family seeking public's help
The situation is getting dire for a family who visited the Kissimmee area for Thanksgiving, and has been missing its father since Thursday. Herman McClenton, 73, part of a family visiting from Eustis, reportedly went for a walk from the home in Secret Key Cove in the Emerald Island Resort, on the west side of Osceola County just west of State Road 429. McClenton, who officials say suffers from dementia, has been missing since.
Villages Daily Sun
Olde Towne Christmas Market to bring European holiday touch to Leesburg
The City of Leesburg is bringing a re-created version of Christmas markets from around the world to downtown Leesburg for two Saturdays. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 3, the Leesburg Olde World Christmas Market, located near Leesburg Towne Square, will offer items similar to those found in countries such as Germany, France and Austria.
Citrus County Chronicle
27-year-old charged in Crystal River shooting
A 27-year-old Crystal River woman has been charged with attempted first degree murder in the early morning shooting of a man Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Mckenzie Faye Wedemeier was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday....
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Citrus County Chronicle
The Spot launches 2022 effort to collect toys
Donate, at a bin around the area, a Christmas gift to a child in need. Then, help wrap donated gifts Dec. 13. Finally, celebrate the season Dec. 23-24 when The Spot Family Center offers its 19th annual Christmas Jam at Crystal River Church of God’s ministry field. At this...
ocala-news.com
Marion County accepting donations for ‘Bring the Harvest Home’ food drive through December 2
Marion County is encouraging its residents and businesses to help those in need this holiday season by taking part in the 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive, and donations will be accepted through Friday, December 2. “We encourage our community to pull together again to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Steve Howard ready to lead Citrus County forward
Steve Howard doesn’t officially start his county administrator duties until Tuesday, Nov. 29, but he’s already been busy doing business for Citrus County. “On your own dime,” County Commission Chairman Ruthie Schlabach said at Tuesday’s board meeting, which he attended. “Taxpayers should know that.”
floridavacationers.com
14 Best Things to do in Crystal River Fl You Must Try [From a Local]!
Looking for the best things to do in Crystal River?. As a Crystal River native of over 28 years, I have a deep love and respect towards the city I call home. From a birds eye view the town of Crystal River stretches from Lake Rousseau on the north edge of the city, to Kings Bay just south of downtown. It’s come to my attention over the years that many people have not only never heard of the small gulf-coast town but also have no idea of the treasures that await them once they actually stop to look around.
