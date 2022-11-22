Read full article on original website
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
The Callisto Protocol - Official Live-Action TV Spot Trailer
Watch the mysterious live-action TV spot trailer starring Josh Duhamel for upcoming survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol. Created by Glen Schofield and Striking Distance Studios, the game is set on Jupiter's dead moon in the year 2320. Taking on the role of Black Iron Prison inmate, Jacob Lee, players must face terrifying creatures as you uncover the secrets of the United Jupiter Company.
Bambi is getting sinister remake into 'a vicious killing machine' in new slasher movie
Director Scott Jeffrey is making a new "Bambi" film with a horror movie twist in collaboration with the "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" creator.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Glaseado Gym (Ice)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Glaseado Gym Test and defeat the Ice Type Gym Leader Grusha. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Official 'Christmas Time' Teaser Trailer
Check out the latest teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In the Disney+ special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Guardians of the Galaxy...
East Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles
The East Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is between Levincia and Zapacico. It has a mine in the middle of it and has a variety of trainers lying in wait for you to battle. Trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 23 - 29. Make sure you're prepared before stepping in.
Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2 While the Deal Is Still Live
As Black Friday draws to a close, one thing has become clear: Walmart Black Friday deals have been some of the best around. This may be your last chance to pick up CoD: Modern Warfare II on sale for Black Friday as the end is in sight. Get it for PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X for $55, and it's the C.O.D.E. edition so you get the bonus Perseverance Pack.
The Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Gaming Chairs Still Live
Black Friday was technically on Friday, but the whole deal event doesn't abide by any rules anymore. In fact, there are still deals happening now on gaming chairs. You can also save a ton on video games and a whole lot more, so be sure to take a look around and get the drop on the best deals.
Last-Minute Black Friday: Bring Home The 35th Anniversary Akira Manga Box Set for 44% Off
Cyber Monday is right around the corner and Black Friday is fading into the past but, in addition to the incredible buy 2-get-1-free deal still available at Amazon, there is also a ton of other meat left on the Black Friday bone. Speaking of meat, while the iconic 35th Anniversary...
Here's Where to Get PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch This Black Friday
Black Friday is a great time to grab deals on video games, consoles, and accessories, but if you don't have a Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X or S, you may be caught up in the scramble to secure one. We've got you covered. Below are all the places you can pick up consoles right now, whether they are discounted or simply available. Good luck!
One of the Coolest NERF Blasters Is on Sale for Black Friday: 30% Off the Halo Needler
The NERF LMTD Halo Needler Dart-Firing Blaster was released earlier this month for $99.99. For Black Friday, Amazon is offering an incredible Black Friday NERF deal that drops it to only $69.49, a savings of just over 30%. You better jump on this quickly because we don't know how long it will last. It was a hit when it was first released, even at its retail price.
12 Incredible Deals You Won't Want to Miss on Black Friday
We all love a Black Friday deal, but it can all get a little overwhelming in my opinion. Everything is very noisy, and you've just gotten 17 emails from brands you don't even like. If you want an easy-to-consume, quick read on the very best Black Friday deals, then look no further. Featured just below are IGN staff's personal selections of the very best discounts over the shopping holiday, and you absolutely do not want to miss them. Plus, nerds picked them, so these are perfect for other cool nerds like yourself! If you're really short on time, I've also left a handy TLDR on the deals just below as well; you're welcome.
Valorant: Recent Job Openings Suggest Potential Console Release for the Popular Riot Shooter Title
It's been known for quite some time that Riot Games has been working on a mobile port for its popular shooter title, Valorant. With a beta version of Valorant Mobile already being tested out, it's only a matter of time before the game shows up on Android or iOS. With...
A Challenge from Cassiopeia - Starfall Street
A Challenge from Cassiopeia is the final quest in the Starfall Street pathway. After defeating all 5 of the Star Team bosses across Paldea, you'll be called to Uva/Naranja Academy to face Cassiopeia. In this walkthrough, we'll take you through how to prepare and take on Cassiopeia in this showdown in Mesagoza.
All the Best Last Minute Black Friday and Early Cyber Monday Deals
Hard to believe, but Black Friday is nearly over, which means you're running out of time to save big on a whole lot of video games, consoles, and accessories. While some of the best deals have sold out, you can still find a heap of great Black Friday deals on games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, plus PS4 and Xbox One. You can even save on virtual reality hardware like the Meta Quest 2.
IGN UK Podcast 672: Atomic Heart is a Real Game
The year is 2022. The Bounty debate also continues to rage as a schism threatens to develop on the IGN UK Podcast. Before that though, Cardy, Matt, and Emma are arriving in your ears to talk all about why you should be excited for Atomic Heart, should check out Warzone 2.0, and should watch the new show from the creators of Dark, 1899.
The Lab on Poco Path - A Challenge from Arven
The Lab on Poco Path is one of the final quests in the Path of Legends pathway. After finding all 5 of the Titan Pokemon across Paldea, you'll be called to the Lab of Poco Path to find out more about these giant Pokemon and the effects of Herba Mystica. In this walkthrough, we'll take you through how to challenge Arven and find out more about the Titan Pokemon.
Black Friday Deal: Metroid Dread Is $39.99
It's rough out there today. There are a lot of Black Friday sales going on, so it can be hard to sift through it all to find the goods. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner who hasn't picked up Metroid Dread for whatever reason (no judgement!) now's a good time to correct that minor error. Amazon has Samus Aran's latest mission, a.k.a. Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch, on sale for $39.99 for Black Friday. That's the best price we've seen yet on this game.
These PlayStation Black Friday Deals Are Still Live: DualSense, PS Plus, SSDs, and More
Black Friday is over, but the deals are still kicking, and it's good news for PlayStation owners as there's plenty to choose from going into the Cyber Monday sales. Right now there are still huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PS5 SSDs, PlayStation Plus memberships, headsets, and more. So, if you...
A Viking Funeral - How to Unlock the Secret Ending
A Viking Funeral is a Side Quest Favor in God of War Ragnarok that can only be unlocked after the completion of the main storyline. This side quest acts as the secret ending to the game, as upon its completion, the screen will fade to black, and the final credits will roll.
