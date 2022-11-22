Read full article on original website
Local nonprofit gives turkeys to community members
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local nonprofit organization giving back to community by providing them with Thanksgiving dinner. “I am very grateful because the program always helps me,” said Teresa Azuara, Edinburg Resident. Azuara, just one of the community members who received turkey from ARISE Adelante, a nonprofit organization that empowers the immigrant community. “It’s […]
Physical Therapist Assistant Grad Makes Program History
McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) program graduate Eileen Martinez has become the first student to obtain a perfect score on the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE). Since graduating in May 2022, Martinez said she has become employed at Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance in an...
Diabetes centers offer hope through education in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November marks Diabetes Awareness Month, and Valley Baptist Health Systems is offering help to the people in the Rio Grande Valley. MaryJane Lopez, registered nurse and Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville diabetes program coordinator/educator, said there’s no time like the present for local residents with diabetes to take control of their health. […]
Valley veteran receives free home repairs
Thanksgiving came early for a Monte Alto veteran and his family. Jesus Flores and his family will get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without having to worry about rain leaking onto their table from the roof. The roof of the family’s home was completely destroyed — and funding from a disaster...
Rio Grande Valley holds its first Turkey Trot to benefit local veterans
The 1st RGV International Turkey Trot was held Thanksgiving Day at McAllen Fireman’s Park with all proceeds going to local veteran organizations. The 5k was organized by The Giving Tree Fund. Vice President Betty Cadena said the inspiration started last year when on Thanksgiving morning, her family couldn't find a local Turkey Trot.
Brownsville driving instructor reflects on impact of DWIs
As a driving instructor at Benavides Driving Schoo, Joel Juarez said he’s seen firsthand how getting a DWI. "To lose somebody to a DWI and not be able to hold them or see them, that's the impact that you can't bring back," Juarez said. Juarez's students, who range in...
Video: Valdez discusses the big projects underway in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – Steve Valdez, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco, has given the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service an update on the big projects happening in his city. In the video interview, Valdez focuses on the eagerly-anticipated Mid Valley International Industrial Park, which will...
Valley small businesses help last-minute grocery shoppers
Small businesses in the Valley saved the day Thursday for a lot of last-minute grocery shoppers. Beef and pork flew off the shelves faster than turkeys at Junior's in Pharr. Shoppers in Pharr were getting meats of all cuts. "On Thanksgiving, usually the Cowboys play," Junior's store manager Linda Hernandez...
McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Trustees Move Forward On Forensic Audit Of PSJA ISD
The newly-elected majority on the PSJA school board has made the first move toward getting a forensic audit of school district operations. Trustees this week voted to solicit proposals from interested firms to conduct the audit. The McAllen Monitor reports new Board President Cynthia Gutierrez asked for trustees to consider...
Valley man shares battle with addiction
A Harlingen EMS organization says they are using more of a drug that reverses overdoses. Paramedics say fentanyl overdoses are on the rise, and that's usually the case around the holiday season. Andres Martinez is 33-years-old. He is currently getting help from the Outcome Detox and Recovery Center in Brownsville.
Pharr PD investigates Thanksgiving hit-and-run death
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run left a 54-year-old man dead in Pharr. The Pharr Police Department said the incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. When officers arrived they saw a man lying on the roadway. The officers contacted a witness who said a small dark […]
Brownsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
San Benito restores water services after outage along Business 77
Update: Officials are now reporting that water services have been restored to the area. SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito is reporting a water outage on Business 77. The city said the outage is affecting businesses and residents in the area. City crews are working to repair a water line, said […]
BPD: Men wanted after brawl, gunfire outside bar on Thanksgiving
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are seeking the identities of multiple men after a physical altercation occurred outside a local bar on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Brownsville Police Department The fight occurred on Thursday night, police said. Video footage shows several men getting to a brawl in a parking lot and security unable to […]
Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez announces he won’t be running for office in 2023
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez announced Wednesday evening that he will not be seeking re-election in May 2023. Mendez made the announcement public on his Facebook page, reflecting on his three-year term with the City of Brownsville. “I realize that the past three and a half years have taken a heavy toll […]
15 Free Things to Do in McAllen, TX
McAllen, Texas, is the biggest city in Hidalgo County and can be found in the southernmost portion of the Rio Grande Valley. While it is known today for its warm weather and tropical breeze, McAllen was considered the oil, agriculture, and tourism center in the 1970s. From being a farming-focused...
McAllen ready for Regional Semifinal versus CC Veterans Memorial
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High School is in the UIL Regional Semifinal round for the first time since 2000. Bulldogs are hosting one of two semifinal games. They'll face Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in McAllen. Click on the video above for more.
Fatal trailer park fire in McAllen under investigation
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. McAllen Assistant Fire Chief Juan Gloria told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. “As you can see, behind me, this still is a very active scene, we have our fire investigators […]
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. The fire took place Tuesday evening at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen. McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. The cause of the trailer park […]
