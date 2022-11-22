ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...

It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
Fortune

As FTX crumbled, Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas penthouse was put up for sale. The listing was a fake

The marina at the luxury Albany resort, the location of Sam Bankman-Fried's penthouse. After an apparent listing for Sam Bankman-Fried’s luxury penthouse in the Bahamas went viral earlier this week, Fortune has learned that the listing was a fake, with the real estate firm describing it as a “web malfunction.” The page has since been taken down, with the URL now showing “page not found.”
cryptopotato.com

$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...

