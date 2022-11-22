RC: Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial, a Better term for DCT’s with Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research

Can’t Get Good Help Nowadays: How to Build Your Healthcare Cybersecurity Workforce Against the Competition with Brandyn Blunt, and Matt McMahon. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.

