RC: Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial, a Better term for DCT’s with Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research

Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
SEMPRE: Future and Pharma: Standardization and Automation with Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK
SEMPRE: Future and Pharma: Standardization and Automation with Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK. In this episode, Rich Prest interviews Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK, a startup focused on the challenges of running pharmacies. STACK offers licensed pharmacists a platform that manages information and automates tasks to improve their operations. Jonathan discusses the disconnect between points of care and points of management and possible tools to address it. He also explains why he believes the educational aspect of the pharmacy industry is woefully underserved.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Is Value-Based Care Finally at a Tipping Point? Cityblock and Enlace Health Share Thoughts from StartUp Health @ HLTH
Is Value-Based Care Finally at a Tipping Point? Cityblock and Enlace Health Share Thoughts from StartUp Health @ HLTH. Welcome to StartUp Health NOW, the podcast where we celebrate the entrepreneurs and innovators transforming the future of health. Value-based care has the dubious distinction of being the oldest new idea...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Episode 82: Partnerships for High-Tech Imaging
As rural hospitals work to serve their patients locally, accessing state-of-the-art, cutting-edge or advanced imaging technologies can be a barrier, meaning patients either leave town for care or don’t get care at all. So, how do rural hospitals expand their offerings to give patients the care they need at home?
healthpodcastnetwork.com
FOGI: Ease the Workflows in Healthcare with Informatics with Guillermo Sanz-Berney, Physician Informaticist and Consultant
FOGI: Ease the Workflows in Healthcare with Informatics with Guillermo Sanz-Berney, Physician Informaticist and Consultant. Be your geeky self and show your passion for informatics!. In this Future of Global Informatics episode, TJ Southern interviews Guillermo Sanz-Berney, a physician informaticist, about his passion for his profession, the issues QiiQ Health...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress
At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress. In this episode, we hear about the impact of chronic stress on personal and community health from two longtime community health professionals, Uzuri Pease-Greene and Jeneen Skinner. Interviewed by Jillian Bird, Director of Training and Technical Assistance at the National Nurse-Led Care Consortium, Pease-Greene and Skinner share their experiences working at the community level along with the lessons they have learned and the importance of trust to relationship building.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Can’t Get Good Help Nowadays: How to Build Your Healthcare Cybersecurity Workforce Against the Competition with Brandyn Blunt, and Matt McMahon
Can’t Get Good Help Nowadays: How to Build Your Healthcare Cybersecurity Workforce Against the Competition with Brandyn Blunt, and Matt McMahon. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
EHH: Becoming Your Own Health Advocate with Lyn Delmastro-Thomson, Certified Hypnotherapist, and Energy Healer
EHH: Becoming Your Own Health Advocate with Lyn Delmastro-Thomson, Certified Hypnotherapist, and Energy Healer. If you want to keep listening, follow and subscribe to Everyone Hates Healthcare, please CLICK HERE. You must become your own advocate when it comes to your health. In this episode of Everyone Hates Healthcare, Michael...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
311 – Improving Health Outcomes in Rural Australia with Virtual Neonatology. Darren Reynolds, Teladoc & Joe Cain, Philips
311 – Improving Health Outcomes in Rural Australia with Virtual Neonatology. Darren Reynolds, Teladoc & Joe Cain, Philips. Saving lives, improving health outcomes, healthcare equity and clinician productivity with a virtual neonatology solution. Joe Cain is the Business Manager for Philips Virtual Care in APAC and has over ten...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
On The Pulse: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice
On The Pulse: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice. Robert Atkins, Executive Vice Dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, joins the show to discuss the values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice, and what they mean for nursing in the 21st century. Podcast References & Resources:. Robert Atkins, Executive...
Comments / 0