RC: Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial, a Better term for DCT’s with Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research

 3 days ago
SEMPRE: Future and Pharma: Standardization and Automation with Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK

SEMPRE: Future and Pharma: Standardization and Automation with Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK. In this episode, Rich Prest interviews Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK, a startup focused on the challenges of running pharmacies. STACK offers licensed pharmacists a platform that manages information and automates tasks to improve their operations. Jonathan discusses the disconnect between points of care and points of management and possible tools to address it. He also explains why he believes the educational aspect of the pharmacy industry is woefully underserved.
Episode 82: Partnerships for High-Tech Imaging

As rural hospitals work to serve their patients locally, accessing state-of-the-art, cutting-edge or advanced imaging technologies can be a barrier, meaning patients either leave town for care or don’t get care at all. So, how do rural hospitals expand their offerings to give patients the care they need at home?
FOGI: Ease the Workflows in Healthcare with Informatics with Guillermo Sanz-Berney, Physician Informaticist and Consultant

FOGI: Ease the Workflows in Healthcare with Informatics with Guillermo Sanz-Berney, Physician Informaticist and Consultant. Be your geeky self and show your passion for informatics!. In this Future of Global Informatics episode, TJ Southern interviews Guillermo Sanz-Berney, a physician informaticist, about his passion for his profession, the issues QiiQ Health...
At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress

At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress. In this episode, we hear about the impact of chronic stress on personal and community health from two longtime community health professionals, Uzuri Pease-Greene and Jeneen Skinner. Interviewed by Jillian Bird, Director of Training and Technical Assistance at the National Nurse-Led Care Consortium, Pease-Greene and Skinner share their experiences working at the community level along with the lessons they have learned and the importance of trust to relationship building.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Can’t Get Good Help Nowadays: How to Build Your Healthcare Cybersecurity Workforce Against the Competition with Brandyn Blunt, and Matt McMahon

Can’t Get Good Help Nowadays: How to Build Your Healthcare Cybersecurity Workforce Against the Competition with Brandyn Blunt, and Matt McMahon. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.
311 – Improving Health Outcomes in Rural Australia with Virtual Neonatology. Darren Reynolds, Teladoc & Joe Cain, Philips

311 – Improving Health Outcomes in Rural Australia with Virtual Neonatology. Darren Reynolds, Teladoc & Joe Cain, Philips. Saving lives, improving health outcomes, healthcare equity and clinician productivity with a virtual neonatology solution. Joe Cain is the Business Manager for Philips Virtual Care in APAC and has over ten...
On The Pulse: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice

On The Pulse: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice. Robert Atkins, Executive Vice Dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, joins the show to discuss the values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice, and what they mean for nursing in the 21st century. Podcast References & Resources:. Robert Atkins, Executive...

