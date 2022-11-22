ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

High-Performance Nursing with Liam Caswell

On episode 397 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith teams up with fellow nurse career coach Liam Caswell, who comes to us from Down Under in his home city of Sydney, Australia (although, as you’ll hear during the episode, the lucky man gets to spend the next 6 months or so living in Paris).
Share Your Story: Dorothy O’Dell

On September 14, 2021, Dorothy O’Dell’s father died from metastatic lung cancer. He was given two years to live, beat it the first time, and lived another year. Dorothy shares his story because it is one of love, hope, and strength. 01:46: When was your father diagnosed?. 04:15:...

