RED WINGS CLAIM FAMILIAR GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM SEATTLE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. This is the third time Magnus Hellberg has been claimed off waivers since October 3rd. On October 3rd, he was claimed by Ottawa from Seattle, on November 10th he was claimed by Seattle from Ottawa and then today, claimed by the Red Wings from Seattle.
Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Minnesota for 5th round pick
Per Kevin Weekes, the Rangers are trading Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 5th round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for the Rangers for some time now, and it was clear he wasn’t going to get into the lineup any time soon. The 2025 5th round pick is a pretty good return given the Rangers are not retaining any salary in the trade. Reaves requested the trade while in LA, and Chris Drury moved swiftly to make it work.
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
Avalanche take on the Predators after Rantanen's 2-goal performance
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Avalanche's 4-3 loss. Nashville is 3-3-0 against the Central Division and 7-8-1 overall....
Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek gets real about stellar six-game point streak
The Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game on Friday night. Detroit defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout, with captain Dylan Larkin scoring the lone shootout goal. However, defenseman Filip Hronek stood out once again. Hronek assisted on the team’s first goal, and later scored their second...
Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3
DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference.
MAPLE LEAFS ACQUIRE DEFENSEMAN FROM COYOTES AMID INJURY ISSUES ON THE BLUE LINE
Amid injury issues to their blue line, the Toronto Maple Leafs have gone out and acquired defensive help from the Arizona Coyotes. Currently, the Maple Leafs are without Jake Muzzin, T.J. Brodie and Morgan Rielly. According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, the Coyotes have sent defenceman Conor Timmins to...
Husso makes 26 saves, Red Wings shut out Predators 3-0
DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout this season, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Wednesday night. Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored in Detroit's third straight win. It was Hronek's fourth goal in his last three games, and Larkin got his ninth of the season, tying for the team lead.
Bruins Weekly: Home Ice Dominance, Foligno & More
It was another perfect week for the Boston Bruins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, they tie an NHL record, they begin the toughest part of the schedule this season to date with a win, two veterans’ reach milestones, and more. Bruins Tie NHL Record for Consecutive Home Wins...
