World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
Is it OK for U.S. fans to support Mexico at World Cup?
AL KHOR, Qatar — Given that the World Cup group stage is a frenzied whirlwind of activity — 48 games across 13 days featuring the biggest names and teams soccer has to offer — there are all kinds of burning questions right now. But there's just one,...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal shows strength with 3-1 win vs. Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Senegal earning a 3-1 win over Qatar at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. A strong second half propelled Senegal as it scored two goals late, ultimately winning by that same number and capturing a well-earned three points. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a...
World Cup 2022 top plays: Qatar vs. Senegal
The 2022 FIFA World Cup rolls on Friday with Qatar-Senegal in full swing at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from the Group A match on FS1!. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a late Wales red card and scored two goals in stoppage time...
World Cup live scores, updates: Spain vs. Germany meet in matchup of European heavyweights
While Germany faces a desperate situation against Spain, Canada - in its first World Cup since 1986 - returns to action against Croatia.
US soccer displays Iran flag minus Islamic Republic emblem
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team has begun displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the U.S. men’s team on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the group stage, with the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors. The same could be seen in a post on its Facebook and Instagram accounts laying out the point totals so far in its group. The U.S. men’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the absence of the emblem comes as monthslong demonstrations have challenged Iran’s government since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country’s morality police. The protests have seen at least 450 people killed since they started, as well as over 18,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, an advocacy group following the demonstrations.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
Group C features a matchup between Poland and Saudi Arabia. While Poland drew with Mexico in its opener earlier this week, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in its opening match. That game's outcome is considered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Poland did not advance past the...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Cameroon vs. Serbia, pick
In both teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Cameroon and Serbia. Cameroon fell 1-0 to Switzerland in its opening match, while Serbia lost to favorites Brazil 2-0. Cameroon has not advanced past the group stage in its last five World Cup appearances, going back to...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Belgium vs. Morocco, pick
Group F features a matchup between Belgium and Morocco on Sunday in their second game in Qatar. On Wednesday, Belgium posted a 1-0 win over Canada in its World Cup opener and Morocco played to a scoreless draw with Croatia. Belgium finished third in the 2018 World Cup, its highest...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia vs. Canada
Croatia and Canada face off for a Group F battle Sunday in Qatar. Croatia opened the tournament with a scoreless draw against Morocco and Canada lost to Belgium 1-0. Prior to making the final and finishing as runner-ups in 2018, Croatia had actually advanced far in the tournament prior to that. The team finished third in 1998. This year’s squad features several players that complement captain Luka Modrić. Those players include Chelsea’s Mateo Kovačić, Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozović and Tottenham’s Ivan Perišić.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Iran pulls away 2-0 after Wales keeper is sent off
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Iran shutting out Wales 2-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. The red card right before stoppage time to Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey gave Iran a man advantage and helped them push across the late goal by Roozbeh Cheshmi and earned Iran its first points of the tournament.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet France vs. Denmark, pick
Group D features a matchup between France and Denmark in both teams' second game in Qatar. France is looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World Cup since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962. Before winning it all in 2018, it lost in the quarterfinals in 2014 and did not advance past the group stage in 2010.
World Cup 2022 highlights: England-USA ends in scoreless draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday on FOX with a highly anticipated tilt between England and the United States, as both teams battled to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. [2022 World Cup: USA-England social media reaction]. You can watch this game and every...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Mbappe lifts France 2-1 over Denmark
Kylian Mbappe continued to etch his name in FIFA World Cup lore as his two-goal performance lifted France over Group D foe Denmark by a final score of 2-1 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Mbappe, who helped lead France to a 2018 World Cup title and won...
Expert picks for USMNT XI: Who will Gregg Berhalter start vs. England?
McIntyre: 4-3-3 Goalkeeper: Matt Turner. Defenders: DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson. Forwards: Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic. After all the hand wringing about Reyna, the 20-year-old slides in for the banged-up Weston McKennie. Yedlin, who faced many of these England players in the Premier League, spells Sergiño Dest, who is also nursing a muscle issue. And U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter shows confidence in Zimmerman, who was rock solid against Wales before conceding the game-tying penalty.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Tunisia vs. Australia
Group D features a matchup between Tunisia and Australia. Tunisia drew in its first game against Denmark. The team is looking to advance past the group stage for the first time ever despite having made the tournament five times prior. Tunisia is led by Seifeddine Jaziri, the 2021 Arab Cup Golden Boot winner.
Word Cup Daily: Lionel Messi keeps Argentina's tournament hopes alive
Argentina avoided elimination on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Mexico at Lusail Stadium, while France became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage with its second win of the tournament. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Saturday and what to watch for on Sunday.
Messi summons magic in time to rescue Argentina against Mexico
LUSAIL, Qatar — For the first 63 minutes of Argentina's surprisingly crucial second match at the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi was the picture of frustration. Toggling between the right flank and the center of the field, he barely touched the ball against a Mexico team hellbent on containing him.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Richarlison, Brazil top Serbia, 2-0
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Brazil shutting out Serbia, 2-0, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Richarlison's fancy footwork earned Brazil three points in Group G and extended its World Cup winning streak. Earlier, Portugal narrowly outlasted Ghana, 3-2, to pick up three points in Group H. Elsewhere,...
USA vs. England could change world's perception of American soccer
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — This United States men's national team has been on a mission to shift the way the world perceives American soccer. And what better way to change minds than to beat England, a favorite to win it all, in the World Cup?. The USMNT has a...
