WAKE UP America!
3d ago

Go woke, go broke!! No more Disney for our family!! Be whomever you want to be, but don’t push your woke agenda on me, my kids, and grandkids!!! 🙅🏻‍♀️

Guy Vincent
3d ago

start dumping the " woke" employees should be the first step in regaining people's confidence in turning Disney around.

skeptical
3d ago

that's nothing they either change course or Disney will go bust

