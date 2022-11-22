Read full article on original website
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
Dustin Rhodes Doesn’t Want To End Up Like Ric Flair In His Retirement Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, and he is currently in the last chapter of his in-ring career. In fact, The Natural had quite a few good matches in AEW so far. While he might be retiring eventually, he doesn’t want to end up like Ric Flair.
Rhea Ripley Trolls The Mysterios After Brutal Assault On Thanksgiving
Rhea Ripley has been a pain in the neck for The Mysterios ever since Dominik’s heel turn at Clash at the Castle. The Nightmare continues to stand by Dominik’s side through thick and thin and there’s no denying that. Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the...
Dustin Rhodes Was Afraid Vince McMahon Would Fire Him For Getting Too Handsy During Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, whose career spans many decades, as he has competed in many companies over the years. Rhodes is best known for breaking barriers with his Goldust character. In fact, Rhodes was afraid Vince McMahon was going to fire him for a bizarre reason.
Becky Lynch Training In Ireland Amid WWE Return Rumors
Becky Lynch has been out of action since she suffered an injury at WWE SummerSlam. She separated her shoulder during the match, which put her on the shelf for several months. It seems that The Man is getting ready to come back around. We recently reported that Becky Lynch is...
Kiera Hogan Fired From The Baddies During AEW Dynamite
Jade Cargill formed The Baddies even though she never needed the group in the first place. Tonight, the AEW TBS Champion fired a member of the group in a shocking development on Dynamite. Jade Cargill and The Baddies were on Dynamite tonight. Cargill cut a promo on her recent confrontation...
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. Lesnar commands a lot of pull backstage, and it is not hard to see why. Lesnar also doesn’t want to work with just everyone in WWE, and that seems to include Kevin Owens for some reason.
Randy Orton Won’t Be Returning To WWE Anytime Soon
Randy Orton remains one of the top Superstars in WWE, but The Viper has been out of action for a significant period of time. Matt Riddle carried on in his absence, but now we have some new information about Orton’s current status. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall,...
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For November 25, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
Lita Says She Almost Broke Trish Stratus’ Neck With Botched Move
Trish Stratus is one of the most well-regarded WWE superstars of all time. She was considered as the pioneer to pave the way for the women today. Her contemporary and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Lita, has now detailed that a past incident that almost broke Trish’s neck once.
MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett
The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.
Becky Lynch Returns To Join Team Bianca For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Team Bianca were one member short of evening the odds against Team Bayley ahead of their WarGames match at Survivor Series. Tonight, the E.S.T finally revealed the fifth and final member. This week’s edition of SmackDown opened with a promo from Bayley. The Role Model called Bianca to the ring...
Becky Lynch Sends Thanksgiving Meal To Sick Kid & His Family
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, even when she is not a part of regular programming. The Man is not only a highly successful WWE Superstar but also has a heart of gold. This is because she made a sick child and his family’s day by providing them with a warm Thanksgiving meal.
Dante Martin Possibly Injured During AEW Rampage Taping
Dante Martin is one of the fastest rising stars in AEW. The one-half of Top Flight never fails to impress fans with his incredible high-flying moves. Unfortunately, he may have suffered an injury during AEW Rampage taping this week. Dante Martin teamed up with Darius Martin to take on Ring...
Aliyah Says She Misses Wrestling After Not Competing Since September
Aliyah was eventually called up to the main roster after spending 7 years in NXT. She had a few brief television appearances, and a short run as 1/2 of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, but Aliyah has been absent in recent memory. She did, however, recently address that she hasn’t wrestled since September and that she is certainly missing it.
Baron Corbin Believes Wrestlers Like Kevin Owens Poison The Business
Baron Corbin has been part of the WWE family for ten years now, and he has consistently been excellent at any role he was given. He continues to be a deplorable heel and recently had some scathing words for Kevin Owens. Corbin eventually changed into Happy Corbin and became one...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Full Card & Start Time
Ever since Triple H took charge of WWE Creative, the company has undergone some significant changes. This included The Game bringing WarGames matches to the main roster. Survivor Series will be the home to two WarGames matches – one for the men and the other for the women. Naturally, fans are very excited about the Premium Live Event.
Dante Martin Is ‘Doing Fine’ After Recent Injury Scare
Dante Martin has earned himself a place in the AEW roster as he is one of the most exciting stars in the company right now. He also had an injury scare during the latest AEW Rampage tapings. Thankfully, he seems to be doing alright, judging by what Anthony Bowens said.
Cody Rhodes Says Someone Bailed Him Out During Last-Minute Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping Nightmare
Cody Rhodes became one of the highlights of Monday Night RAW after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins elevated him to the upper mid-card level in WWE as well. Rhodes might be out of action right now, but he is certainly grateful to a person who bailed him out on Thanksgiving.
