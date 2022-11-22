ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed

The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
Sporting News

Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Yardbarker

Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes the following players:. Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract but waived him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith

After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record

There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson about benching

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday . Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Impressive Standout From Steelers 2022 Training Camp Lands On Practice Squad

Rewind to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe for a second. Head coach Mike Tomlin was searching for a new backup running back, as the likes of Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. simply weren’t cutting it anymore. As a result, two undrafted rookies stepped up as the standouts of training camp. One of them was Jaylen Warren, the Oklahoma State product who ended up making the 53-man roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season

The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jets announce decision on Zach Wilson’s future as starting QB

Zach Wilson appears to have worn out his welcome with the New York Jets. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. That means Wilson has officially been benched. The move does not exactly come as a shock....
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow shares hilarious response to playing without Ja'Marr Chase

After playing the last three games without second-year star wideout Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still knows who he is. On Wednesday, when asked if he'd learned anything new about himself as a quarterback without Chase in the lineup, Burrow responded, "No, not particularly," before channeling his inner Dennis Green.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy