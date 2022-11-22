Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Yardbarker
Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between 3 teams
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
Odell Beckham sparks speculation by attending NBA game
Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent destination has been a hot topic for speculation for some time now. That inevitably means that his every move is scrutinized for possible hints as to where he might land. That made Beckham’s attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday all the more noticeable....
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
Sporting News
Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Titans vs. Bengals predictions: NFL experts make Week 12 picks
In what is a rematch of a divisional round contest from last season’s playoffs, the Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday in Week 12. While nobody has forgotten the results of last year’s playoff matchup, the Titans have done the best...
Yardbarker
Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes the following players:. Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract but waived him...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith
After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
Yardbarker
Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record
There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
2022 Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens have had toughest schedules
Strength of schedule is always an interesting conversation during the offseason, but the gaze is often focused in the wrong direction. 2022 crystalizes this more than other recent years. Any fan looking at their team’s schedule this offseason would’ve circled the Los Angeles Rams as one of the toughest games on the itinerary.
Yardbarker
Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson about benching
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday . Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
Yardbarker
Impressive Standout From Steelers 2022 Training Camp Lands On Practice Squad
Rewind to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe for a second. Head coach Mike Tomlin was searching for a new backup running back, as the likes of Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. simply weren’t cutting it anymore. As a result, two undrafted rookies stepped up as the standouts of training camp. One of them was Jaylen Warren, the Oklahoma State product who ended up making the 53-man roster.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season
The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Jets announce decision on Zach Wilson’s future as starting QB
Zach Wilson appears to have worn out his welcome with the New York Jets. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. That means Wilson has officially been benched. The move does not exactly come as a shock....
Joe Burrow shares hilarious response to playing without Ja'Marr Chase
After playing the last three games without second-year star wideout Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still knows who he is. On Wednesday, when asked if he'd learned anything new about himself as a quarterback without Chase in the lineup, Burrow responded, "No, not particularly," before channeling his inner Dennis Green.
