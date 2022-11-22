Read full article on original website
Health insurance Promise of better benefits for less is bad math
I’ve long avoided using the adage “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too” because I don’t like cake — pie is everything a dessert should be — but there are few other catchy ways to describe what happens when someone tries to attain two mutually exclusive goals at the same time.
Is Health Insurance Really Insurance?
Health insurance nowadays covers some completely foreseeable expenses. Is it really insurance at all anymore?. The last few "Ask An Economist" questions sent my way have dealt with the topic of money and banking, so I was happy to get a different sort of question from Heath this week. He asks,
Houston Group Health Insurance Uninsured Rates Continue To Hit Record Lows Thanks To Latest Assist From Health Plans
Houston group health insurance continues to see an increase in signups with ever-expanding options nationwide. health insurance agent, said current administration’s plan to provide affordable healthcare for all is working, as the nation’s uninsured rate continues to plummet." -- Rick Thornton. HOUSTON, TEXAS. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. November...
Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions Shares Three Reasons Why Auto Insurance Premiums Increase
Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2022 -- Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions has extensive experience offering auto insurance to. , and the surrounding areas. Specializing in both commercial auto and personal auto insurance,. Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions. knows a thing or two about the inner workings of auto insurance carriers, and...
NFP Acquires Tailored Finance Limited, Dublin-Based Health and Life Insurance Advisors: NFP Corp.
-- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, announced the acquisition of. . This is NFP’s first healthcare-focused acquisition in the Irish market, expanding its portfolio of services, solutions and market-leading advice. Tailored Finance’s managing director,. ,...
health insurance Audits reveal overcharges to Medicare plans
Daily Breeze (Torrance, CA) Newly released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors, with some plans overbilling the government more than. $1,000. per patient a year on average. Summaries of the 90 audits, which examined billings from 2011 through 2013...
Sun Life redeems Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures
TORONTO , Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding. principal amount of Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures. Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth,...
Wildfire RISK Will insurance companies opt to leave Colorado?
The increasing risk of wildfires in Colorado is driving insurance carriers to raise premiums on homeowners’ policies — if they decide to insure them at all — and now the state’s insurance chief is suggesting a publicly funded pool of money be established to provide property insurance for those who can’t find it in the open market.
Patent Issued for Autonomous vehicle operating status assessment (USPTO 11494175): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Bennett, Shawn C (Le Roy, IL, US), Binion, Todd (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Vehicles are typically operated by a human vehicle operator who controls both steering and motive controls. Operator error, inattention, inexperience, misuse, or distraction leads to many vehicle accidents each year, resulting in injury and damage. Autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles augment vehicle operators’ information or replace vehicle operators’ control commands to operate the vehicle in whole or part with computer systems based upon information from sensors within the vehicle.
Why are the state's auto insurance rates rising?
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) A Beacon Journal colleague recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. So I contacted...
Ohio's car insurance rates are going up. Here's why
Record-Courier, The (Kent, Ravenna, OH) A Northeast Ohio driver recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. , president...
Price hikes in store as employers weigh benefit packages [The Bakersfield Californian]
Bakersfield Californian, The (CA) Workers around Kern County , unless they have an unusually generous employer, can generally look forward to significantly higher health insurance premiums next year — and a chance of still higher increases in the years ahead — because of inflation and pandemic staffing costs that haven't yet worked their way through the health-care system.
City Colleges, One Million Degrees partner to offer students wraparound support
The City Colleges has partnered with One Million Degrees to offer academic, financial, and mental support to students at Olive-Harvey College. Leaders of both City Colleges and One Million Degrees spoke to WBBM for this week’s “At Issue.”
More bad news for insurance in Florida: Reinsurance costs going up after Hurricane Ian [Miami Herald]
As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10% in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and “increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims.”
DC News Now
Avoiding Cyber Monday scams: What experts say to look for
(DC News Now) — Whether you’ve been hunting for online deals for days or you’re getting ready to, you want to make sure the website you’re shopping on is legitimate and secure.Otherwise, that great deal may end you costing you more in the end. According to the Better Business Bureau during the last year, 89% […]
“Data Processing Systems And Methods For Providing Training In A Vendor Procurement Process” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220358427): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent application by the inventors Barday, Kabir A. ( Atlanta, GA , US); Brannon,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Small Grains and Processing Sweet Corn Crop Insurance Improvements
Final rule with request for comments. CFR Part: "7 CFR Part 457" RIN Number: "RIN 0563-AC82" Document Number: "Docket ID FCIC-22-0008" (FCIC) amends the Common Crop Insurance Regulations, Small Grains Crop Insurance Provisions, Processing Sweet Corn Crop Insurance Provisions, Cabbage Crop Insurance Provisions, and the Fresh Market Tomato (Dollar Plan) Crop Insurance Provisions. The changes will allow revenue coverage for oats and rye under the Small Grains Crop Insurance Provisions and extend the end of the insurance period date for processing sweet corn from.
House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Statement From Housing Assistance Council Research & Information Director George
WASHINGTON , Nov. 25 -- The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing,. , entitled "Persistent Poverty in America: Addressing Chronic Disinvestment in Colonias, the Southern Black Belt, and the. U.S. Territories":. * * *. Chairman Cleaver, Ranking Member Hill, and members of the Subcommittee, greetings and thank you for this...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for computing with private healthcare data (USPTO 11487902): nference inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Aravamudan, Murali (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11487902 is nference inc. (. Cambridge, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Hospitals,...
Citizens tops 1.1 million policies, rate increase takes effect
Charlotte County Florida Weekly (FL) As another sign of its explosive growth, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has topped 1.1 million policies. Citizens had 1,107,033 policies as of. Nov. 3. , up from 1,098,762 a week earlier and 1,090,508 two weeks earlier, according to the Citizens website. Citizens, which...
