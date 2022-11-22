Read full article on original website
N.Y. U.S. Attorney: North Chili Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 37 Counts of COVID Relief Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Attorney announced today that a federal jury has convicted Michael Rech. , of 37 counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of. $500,000. . Assistant. U.S. Attorneys. Meghan...
Erie executive Hagen tapped to serve on governor-elect Shapiro's transition team
Governor-elect has tapped Erie's , the chairman of the board of. , to his transition leadership board, which will oversee all aspects of the transition process as current Gov. hands over the reins of state government to Shapiro. Hagen, a former. Pennsylvania. secretary of commerce and secretary of economic and...
The yin and yang of California's future job picture
The financial pain to millions of California families was made immeasurably worse when EDD experienced a bureaucratic meltdown that prevented many jobless workers from collecting unemployment insurance payments, sometimes for months. Moreover, under pressure to clear the backlog, EDD workers then swung too far the other way, authorizing tens of billions of dollars in payments to fraudulent applicants.
HMSA not paying fair share, California hospital says [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]
Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Nov. 26—Stanford Health Care, which has a main campus in Palo Alto , says it provided. in care to patients covered by HMSA health plans, but the insurer reimbursed it only. $335. , 674, or 14 % of the costs. A. California. hospital says the. Hawaii...
Editorial: Senate bill ensures oil spills insured
About this time, those who pay the bills for the 650,000 Massachusetts homes that heat with oil probably just received an astronomical invoice for that tankful of fuel. Warned in advance of the coming surge in prices for oil, natural gas and electricity, that sticker shock's still a somber reminder of the soaring utility costs we're in for this winter.
Wildfire RISK Will insurance companies opt to leave Colorado?
The increasing risk of wildfires in Colorado is driving insurance carriers to raise premiums on homeowners’ policies — if they decide to insure them at all — and now the state’s insurance chief is suggesting a publicly funded pool of money be established to provide property insurance for those who can’t find it in the open market.
More bad news for insurance in Florida: Reinsurance costs going up after Hurricane Ian [Miami Herald]
As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10% in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and “increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims.”
Why are the state's auto insurance rates rising?
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) A Beacon Journal colleague recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. So I contacted...
Health insurance Promise of better benefits for less is bad math
I’ve long avoided using the adage “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too” because I don’t like cake — pie is everything a dessert should be — but there are few other catchy ways to describe what happens when someone tries to attain two mutually exclusive goals at the same time.
Citizens tops 1.1 million policies, rate increase takes effect
Charlotte County Florida Weekly (FL) As another sign of its explosive growth, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has topped 1.1 million policies. Citizens had 1,107,033 policies as of. Nov. 3. , up from 1,098,762 a week earlier and 1,090,508 two weeks earlier, according to the Citizens website. Citizens, which...
Ohio's car insurance rates are going up. Here's why
Record-Courier, The (Kent, Ravenna, OH) A Northeast Ohio driver recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. , president...
Hurricanes Ian, Nicole warn Florida to take climate change impacts more seriously
Fourteen days and counting — that’s the time between now and the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. For many Floridians, Wednesday, Nov. 30, can’t come soon enough. The question still unanswered is whether state leaders will do anything differently to address what is becoming a...
Will leaders prioritize kids' health in 2023?
Topeka Capital Journal (KS) What sets up kids for success in life, long before they enter school? It begins with their health. Healthy development — no matter the outcome of a child's birth — starts from the beginning of their life through timely and regular access to affordable health insurance and care, screenings, therapies and treatments; healthy brain development; stability in housing and food access; and much more. Focusing on the health of kids early in life is more likely to reduce their health care costs when they become adults. Kids aren't born ready to take care of themselves. If we want kids to succeed from the very beginning, we must focus on ensuring their families are also succeeding and thriving. The health of parents and caretakers matters to the health of their children.
FEMA Projects $3.5-$5.3B NFIP Losses for Hurricane Ian
The losses include flood insurance claims received from five states, with the majority of claims coming from Florida, FEMA said. FEMA said it based the initial estimate on several data points, including policy information, daily reports of claims and payments made, patterns of reported claims and payments in significant historical events, current economic…
Resources for your health
Brattleboro Reformer (VT) BY JOCELYNE SMITH Have you figured out how to get food, heat, and health insurance to cover you through the upcoming winter months?. , I get lots of questions about these needs. I'd like to offer some information here that can help you. First, I want to...
