Kansas coach Bill Self excited to be back on the bench after watching KU's first 4 games from fan's perspective

3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Bobby Pettiford set to miss time due to injury suffered against Tennessee, Bill Self says
Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford left Friday’s game against Tennessee with a leg injury and did not return. Postgame, head coach Bill Self said that Pettiford suffered a hamstring strain and is set to miss time. In his place, Joe Yesufu played a season-high 27 minutes, scoring a KU career-high 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field.
KU Sports
A closer look at everything — good & bad — that went into Bobby Pettiford's wild game-winner for Kansas
So, Bobby Pettiford’s first basket of the game, second basket in the Bahamas and 10th field goal of the 2022-23 season to date was a pretty big one. There’s no denying that a shot like that could wind up being huge for a young player like Pettiford and his confidence, but there’s also so much more that happened on that game-winning play and it’s worth unpacking all of it here.
10 things to know as Kansas State plays host to Kansas
Games stacked with high magnitude have found Manhattan with more frequency in the last 30 years. But the last time a Big 12 Championship appearance was actually on the line occurred all the way back in the 2003 season. The Missouri Tigers posed the opposition at then-KSU Stadium. Kansas State had a 10-game series streak at stake.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas State vs. Kansas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State will be strutting in after a victory while the Jayhawks will be stumbling in from a loss. It's never fun...
Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction: Jayhawks Look to Snap Long Losing Streak to Wildcats
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Kansas Jayhawks vs. Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
KU Sports
Trouble in paradise: No. 3 Kansas out of sync entirely in 64-50 Battle 4 Atlantis title game loss to No. 22 Tennessee
For a team that last left the Battle 4 Atlantis floor bouncing on Thursday night bouncing and beaming with joy, Friday’s 64-50 loss to No. 22 Tennessee was not the encore the third-ranked Jayhawks had in mind. And it wasn’t particularly close. Playing without its top two point...
KU Sports
Gradey Dick's hot half leads to top spot in win over NC State
Before we dive into today's rankings, here's a quick update. Although I did not write a recap from the Southern Utah game due to being in the hospital for the birth of our second child — an amazing baby girl named Molly — I did watch the game later and spit out quick rankings to factor into the season standings. Those numbers have been added in here and will be carried forward.
wvlt.tv
Basketvols set for Championship of Battle 4 Atlantis against Kansas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After outlasting the University of Southern California Thursday in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Basketvols advance to take on Kansas Friday. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 3 and sit at 6-0. The Vols meet the Jayhawks for only the seventh time in program...
No. 3 Kansas, Wisconsin put perfect marks on line in Atlantis semis
No. 3 Kansas and Wisconsin will look to remain undefeated and advance to the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis
Gardner Edgerton football aiming for first state title in school history
The Gardner Edgerton football team is state bound and hoping to make history by bringing home its first ever Kansas 6A state title.
kcur.org
Kansas City's pinball scene is coming out of the dark and into the... basement
Keri Wing stands over Laser Cue, an old-school pinball game, in the darkened basement of Solid State Pinball Supply. She’s in her element, deftly navigating a silver ball around the inter-galactic playing field. “It’s very satisfying,” she says. “And it has a fun rules set and a funky layout.”...
kcur.org
A Kansas blues festival is putting on a 'last waltz' as too many of its elders pass away
Kansas City has long held a reputation as a center of blues music and culture. One neighborhood in northeast Kansas City, Kansas, produced many of the musicians who gave the metro that reputation. Many of these artists found success as musicians, but that success often took them away from the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
kcur.org
A Kansas City native conquered the country's longest trails and earned hiking's 'Triple Crown'
It wasn’t until Leawood, Kansas, native Charlie Janssen was completely alone in a remote stretch of northern California, along the Pacific Crest Trail, that he began to feel sick. “Being a public education teacher, I somehow managed to stay COVID-free for two years.” Jassen said. “But somehow, in the...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MovieMaker
Tulsa King, the New Sylvester Stallone Series, Was Originally Set in Kansas City
Tulsa King, the new Sylvester Stallone series that is of course set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, shows off such strange and alluring locations as downtown Tulsa’s “Center of the Universe.”. But it was very nearly set in Kansas City. Tulsa King, from Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, airs on Paramount+...
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
WIBW
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas arrested one person after they allegedly poached multiple whitetail deer, two of which met the trophy classification. Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens say that during the week of Nov. 14, officials received a tip that warned of an ongoing deer poaching incident in Miami County.
