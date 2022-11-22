Read full article on original website
hcplive.com
Use of Steroid Eluting Stents in Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP)
Anju Peters, MD: Dareen, this is for you. You do a lot of clinical trials. How do use clinical trials for patients, who for example, have stopped responding to their current treatment? Do you offer them other clinical trials?. Dareen Siri, MD, FAAAAI, FACAAI: My answer transitions to some of...
Never-before-seen images show what a migraine looks like in the brain
"This could help us develop new, personalized ways to diagnose and treat migraine."
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
Ultra-high-resolution MRI reveals migraine brain changes
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there...
MedicalXpress
MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID
Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
MedicineNet.com
Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?
Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
Medical News Today
Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?
More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Chances of Surviving Bleeding in the Brain?
Bleeding in the brain or brain hemorrhage can be life-threatening, with an estimated 5-year survival rate of about 26.7%. The prognosis depends on the location and severity of the bleeding and the amount of swelling that result from the bleeding. Brain hemorrhage is a type of stroke (hemorrhagic stroke), resulting...
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
Research Shows COVID Infections May Increase The Risk Of Seizures And Epilepsy
As scientists have gathered more data about the effects of COVID, one potential risk has emerged among those who have had the illness within six months.
msn.com
Bivalent Covid Boosters Give Some Protection in CDC Study, But Not Much
(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 boosters from Moderna Inc. and the partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE that fight the latest omicron variants provide only modest short-term protection against mild infections, and experts say it’s still unclear whether the updated shots are any better than earlier versions at preventing hospitalization and severe illness.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
Blood test to detect deadly heart inflammation could be available within a year
A £50 blood test that diagnoses a potentially deadly heart muscle inflammation could be available within a year, scientists have said.The researchers said this test would help identify those with myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle that can often be fatal – and get them early lifesaving treatment.The test is based on research published in the journal Circulation, which showed that T-cells – which are a certain type of white blood cells – express a molecule called cMet in the blood, which is an indicator of myocarditis.Professor Federica Marelli-Berg, British Heart Foundation professor of cardiovascular immunology at Barts and...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip?
Hip osteoarthritis is caused by the breakdown of the cartilage and bone around the hip joint. It can cause pain and stiffness in and around the joints, but symptoms can vary between people. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the. form of arthritis. It is characterized by inflammation and the gradual breakdown of...
Healthline
What Are the Early Signs and Symptoms of Small Cell Lung Cancer?
The most common initial symptoms of SCLC are a worsening cough and shortness of breath. However, this type of lung cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms until it’s in the later stages. Lung cancer is made up of two primary categories called small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small...
Medical News Today
All my joints hurt suddenly: 10 potential causes
Many conditions can cause joint pain, but not all will affect all the joints at once. Sudden and widespread joint pain can result from infections, inflammatory diseases, and complications of some health conditions. Influenza (flu) is a common infection that can cause. joint pain. Some types of arthritis and autoimmune...
WebMD
Just 8 Minutes of Exercise a Day Is All You Need
– You can get all the exercise you need in just 8 minutes a day if you work out a bit harder, according to a new study in the European Heart Journal. Just 54 minutes of vigorous exercise per week provides the most bang for your buck, researchers found, lowering the risk of early death from any cause by 36%, and your chances of getting heart disease by 35%.
ajmc.com
Researchers Use GI Device to Target Early Esophageal Scarring in Pediatric EoE
The findings mean that scarring in the esophagus as a result of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) can be found earlier, allowing for more targeted intervention. A recent study using a currently approved FDA gastrointestinal (GI) device showed it could also be used to clarify the level of early scarring in the esophagus of pediatric patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
Healthline
Beyond Back Pain: 5 Warning Signs of Ankylosing Spondylitis
Back pain is a top medical complaint. It’s also a leading cause of missed work. , virtually all adults will seek attention for back pain at some point in their lives. The American Chiropractic Association reports that Americans spend about $50 billion a year on treating back pain. There...
Medical News Today
What to know about Churg-Strauss syndrome
Churg-Strauss syndrome, or eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), is a rare condition that causes vasculitis, meaning it restricts blood flow. This restriction of blood flow affects multiple organs, especially the lungs. Churg-Strauss syndrome, or EGPA, is a rare condition affecting 2.4 out of every million people annually. It affects the...
