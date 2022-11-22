A £50 blood test that diagnoses a potentially deadly heart muscle inflammation could be available within a year, scientists have said.The researchers said this test would help identify those with myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle that can often be fatal – and get them early lifesaving treatment.The test is based on research published in the journal Circulation, which showed that T-cells – which are a certain type of white blood cells – express a molecule called cMet in the blood, which is an indicator of myocarditis.Professor Federica Marelli-Berg, British Heart Foundation professor of cardiovascular immunology at Barts and...

