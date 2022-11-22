Binance token rose by 17% on Wednesday. The crypto trade introduced HOOK token sale on Binance Launchpad. BNB eyes $330 subsequent and is a purchase on a retracement. As Binance coin (BNB/USD) slipped beneath $266, it signalled the beginning of a bearish market. BNB has defended the extent since July, and a decline beneath it may have given bears absolute management. Nonetheless, it’s not the case as BNB trades at $295, nicely above the essential degree. The cryptocurrency could possibly be heading in the right direction to the following degree. So, what occurred?

