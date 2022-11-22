Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling
On-chain information reveals Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their promoting lately, one thing that would result in additional plunge within the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Trade Influx CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Final Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the present rise within the...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Faces Rejection, Why BTC Could Resume Its Downtrend
Bitcoin value struggled to clear the $17,000 resistance. BTC appears to be forming a double prime sample and would possibly dive under the $16,000 assist. Bitcoin tried an upside break above the $17,000 resistance, however failed. The value is buying and selling above $16,300 and the 100 hourly easy transferring...
astaga.com
XRP surges by 8% after STASIS integrates Ripple’s XRPL
XRP is the most effective performer amongst the highest 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The rally comes after Ripple revealed that STASIS had built-in its XRPL know-how. XRP might surge towards the $0.50 resistance degree within the close to time period. XRP outperforms the opposite main cryptocurrencies. XRP is performing...
astaga.com
Binance coin (BNB/USD) recovers above a crucial level
Binance token rose by 17% on Wednesday. The crypto trade introduced HOOK token sale on Binance Launchpad. BNB eyes $330 subsequent and is a purchase on a retracement. As Binance coin (BNB/USD) slipped beneath $266, it signalled the beginning of a bearish market. BNB has defended the extent since July, and a decline beneath it may have given bears absolute management. Nonetheless, it’s not the case as BNB trades at $295, nicely above the essential degree. The cryptocurrency could possibly be heading in the right direction to the following degree. So, what occurred?
astaga.com
Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) reclaims $110 support. A reason to be optimistic about further gains?
Wednesday’s reduction rally amongst most cryptocurrencies underlined traders’ confidence was crawling again. Crypto tokens, equivalent to Bitcoin Money (BCH/USD), had misplaced key necessary ranges publish the collapse of the FTX change. Nonetheless, the newest bullish rally has helped the token of the Bitcoin fork declare an necessary stage at $110. The cryptocurrency traded at a excessive of $119 earlier than cooling off barely. At press time, BCH was buying and selling at $115, above the important thing help stage.
astaga.com
Ripple vs SEC case. Why lawyers predict settlement too soon amid choppy XRP price
Legal professionals anticipate Ripple vs. SEC case to finish quickly. Are you questioning when the Ripple case with the SEC will finish? Most likely, too quickly, based on Australian crypto fanatic and lawyer Invoice Morgan. The arguments by Morgan draw from the November 30 date for submitting the abstract judgement briefs. The opposite date touted as necessary for the case is December 02. That is the date when each side will collectively meet to debate the case redactions.
astaga.com
Has Polygon’s (MATIC/USD) lost its mojo, or should you buy it now?
Polygon token has misplaced 2% within the day and 6% in every week. We’d like additional worth motion to determine the potential course for MATIC. Polygon’s (MATIC/USD) is a type of cryptocurrencies that has endured the bear turbulence fairly nicely. The cryptocurrency appeared prime for a sustained restoration after hitting $1.30 in early November. Nonetheless, a contagion of dangers within the crypto sector pushed MATIC to the $0.77 assist. As of press time, the token traded at $0.83, with an intraday lack of 2%.
astaga.com
Will Solana hit the $20 level soon after adding 5% to its value today?
Solana is at present outperforming the opposite main cryptocurrencies and will surpass the $20 degree quickly. SOL, the native coin of the Solana blockchain, is one of the best performer amongst the highest 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap right now. At press time, Solana is buying and selling at $14.03, up by greater than 5% within the final 24 hours.
astaga.com
On-Chain Data Shows Signs Of Fresh Bitcoin Accumulation
On-chain information exhibits indicators of some contemporary Bitcoin accumulation happening over the last month. Bitcoin UTXOs Aged 1 Week To 1 Month Have Risen Up In Latest Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, UTXOs bought between 1 week and 1 month in the past have risen...
astaga.com
Here is the next price target for Chainlink (LINK/USD)
LINK rose by 4% on Friday amid a five-day profitable streak. The cryptocurrency faces some resistance on the 50-day MA. Traders should purchase on potential correction and goal $8. An intraday achieve of 4% on Friday was sufficient to take the price of Chainlink (LINK/USD) to $6.9. The token is...
astaga.com
Dash (DASH/USD) returns 20% in a day. Has the cryptocurrency turned bullish?
Privateness-focused cryptocurrency Dash (DASH/USD) noticed elevated purchaser curiosity on Wednesday. As cryptocurrencies turned up, the token’s worth elevated by 20%, one of many strongest. DASH was driving on the constructive sentiment, pushing above the $40 resistance. Sprint presents an open-source platform for reasonable and quick monetary transactions in a...
astaga.com
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) prediction as price defends key zone
The cryptocurrency trades close to a key resistance. The meme token is a purchase on potential breakout. If in case you have been seeking to buy Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), prepare! The promoting post-FTX collapse may very well be overdone as consumers have defended a drop at a key stage for greater than two weeks. Nonetheless, it isn’t an outright purchase, as additional confirmations are wanted.
astaga.com
Dogecoin Rallies As Price Breaks Major Resistance; Here Is Why $0.15 Is Possible
DOGE’s value holds above $0.08 as the worth gears for a rally to a potential excessive of $0.15. DOGE’s value stays robust as bulls reclaim $0.088 regardless of uncertainty available in the market merchants and traders stay cautious. DOGE’s value bounces from a low of $0.07 on the...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,250
Ethereum began a good restoration wave above $1,180 towards the US Greenback. ETH may begin a contemporary decline if it stays under the $1,250 resistance. Ethereum struggled to realize tempo for a transfer above the $1,230 resistance stage. The worth is now buying and selling above $1,170 and the 100...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Trading Volume Down To 3-Month Low As FTX Volatility Fades
Knowledge reveals the Bitcoin buying and selling quantity has plunged to a 3-month low as renewed market volatility because of the FTX fiasco fades away. Bitcoin 7-Day Common Buying and selling Quantity Has Plummeted This Week. As per the most recent weekly report from Arcane Research, the exercise within the...
astaga.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate ETH Tokens Amid High Sell-off
The crypto market typically runs on a cycle of highs and lows. Acutely aware buyers leverage the lows to complement their wallets with property awaiting the bull run. This quarter’s bearish pattern isn’t any exception. The previous few weeks within the crypto market have been stuffed with huge...
astaga.com
Litecoin (LTC) Breaks Above $75 As Price Eyes $90; Here Are Levels To Watch
LTC’s value exhibits energy as value bounces off from a weekly low of $50 to development larger, giving bulls some aid. LTC’s value continues to look sturdy as bearish sentiment for the market lingers, with issues wanting unsure for many merchants and buyers. LTC’s value rallies excessive on...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miners Now Face Darkest Situation Since 2015
Bitcoin, thought of the biggest cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, can be exiting the month of November with buying and selling costs which might be considerably decrease than what it had the identical time final yr. It may be recalled that in November 10, 2021, BTC was in a...
astaga.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) now bullish after an 8% surge?
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) made an intraday 8% acquire on Wednesday to commerce at $0.000009. The rise mirrored a barely improved crypto sentiment. Most cryptocurrencies had been buying and selling within the inexperienced territory, with Bitcoin and Ethereum up 5% and seven%, respectively. Nonetheless, there are some notable developments for the Shiba Inu community.
astaga.com
Cosmos (ATOM) Rallies With Over 10% Gain As Indicator Shows Not In Safe Zone
ATOM’s worth reveals energy as worth bounces off from a weekly low of $8.5 giving bulls some aid. ATOM’s worth continues to look bearish as extra sentiment for the market lingers, with issues wanting unsure for many merchants and traders. ATOM’s worth rallies excessive on the each day...
Comments / 0