Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Physicists strike gold, solving 50-year lightning mystery
The chances of being struck by lightning are less than one in a million, but those odds shortened considerably this month when more than 4.2 million lightning strikes were recorded in every Australian state and territory over the weekend of 12-13 November. When you consider that each lighting strike travels...
4 important things vitamin B12 does to your brain and body
Vitamin B12 plays a particularly important role in creating red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout the body, and DNA.
4 defining traits of a psychopath, according to a researcher who studies them
Psychopathy is a spectrum, but people with it have certain qualities in common, like an inability to love, the neuroscientist Abigail Marsh said.
How long can humans live? We ask an expert
Setting our upper limit at a mere 150 might sound daft 10,000 years from now, says Prof Richard Faragher
‘This looks like the real deal’: are we inching closer to a treatment for Alzheimer’s?
After years of setbacks, dementia researchers are getting excited about a new antibody drug called lecanemab. No one expects it to stop cognitive decline, but even slowing it would be a breakthrough. At the end of November, thousands of researchers from around the world will descend on San Francisco for...
TODAY.com
Certain pain medications may actually make knee pain worse, new study suggests
People with arthritis who take anti-inflammatory medications, like ibuprofen and naproxen, to get relief from painful knees may be harming their joints, a new study suggests. MRI scans from more than 1,000 patients with osteoarthritis in their knees revealed that long-term use of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) may lead to increased joint inflammation and damage to cartilage, researchers reported Monday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.
CNBC
Brain expert: The No. 1 thing that sets 'SuperAgers' apart from people with 'weak memory skills'
There is a group of people that longevity researchers call "SuperAgers," who are in their 80s and beyond, but have the cognitive function of those decades younger. Conversely, it's possible for your brain to be older than your chronological age, which is what we want to avoid. As a neuroscience...
A new class of 'game-changer' weight-loss drugs exploded in popularity in 2022, and supply can't keep up
Medications like semaglutide and tirzeptide are part of a new era of weight loss drugs, helping to curb cravings for junk food and even alcohol.
Phys.org
A combination of ultrasound and nanobubbles allows cancerous tumors to be destroyed without invasive treatments
A new technology developed at Tel Aviv University makes it possible to destroy cancerous tumors in a targeted manner, via a combination of ultrasound and the injection of nanobubbles into the bloodstream. According to the research team, unlike invasive treatment methods or the injection of microbubbles into the tumor itself, this latest technology enables the destruction of the tumor in a non-invasive manner.
WebMD
Struggling to Focus? Try Video Games
– You may not think that children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, have a lot in common with older adults. The kids struggle to sit still and focus on a task. The older adults are great at sitting still, but they often have a hard time following the conversation at a holiday dinner.
Freethink
How you breathe affects your brain
If you’re lucky enough to live to 80, you’ll take up to a billion breaths in the course of your life, inhaling and exhaling enough air to fill about 50 Goodyear blimps or more. We take about 20,000 breaths a day, sucking in oxygen to fuel our cells and tissues, and ridding the body of carbon dioxide that builds up as a result of cellular metabolism. Breathing is so essential to life that people generally die within minutes if it stops.
WebMD
Air Pollution Weakens Immune Systems, Research Finds
Nov. 23, 2022 -- New research links air pollution to respiratory infections and the diminished immune systems of many older adults. The study, published in Nature Medicine, found that inhaled particles accumulated in immune cells in lymph nodes associated with the lungs. That weakened the cells’ resistance to respiratory infections.
Comments / 0