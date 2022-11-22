Read full article on original website
Thomas Jackson
Thomas W. “Tom” Jackson passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. He was 75 years old. Tom was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Nov. 1, 1947 (All Saints Day), to Darrow and Mary Ann (nee Burbach) Jackson. Tom enlisted...
Sarah Habanek
Sarah Jane Habanek of Delafield was born to eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 82. Born in Port Washington on May 29, 1940, Sarah was the daughter of Elmer and Agnes (nee Mertzig) Godersky. On April 24, 1965, she married the love of her life,...
Grafton rings in the season
It looked and felt a lot like Christmas as Grafton rang in the holiday season on a chilly Sunday night with a tree lighting in Paramount Plaza. The Grafton High School Chamber Singers performed during the event and the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce honored the recipients of its annual awards. Chamber Executive Director Pam King (left in top left photo) introduced the Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Meg Canepa, while Chamber President Sean Fahey (right in photo at left) presented the Outstanding Community Group award to Corey Esselmann of the Rose-Harms Sons of the American Legion. Photos by Sam Arendt.
The Port girls get the gang back together
THE PORT WASHINGTON girls’ basketball team includes (front row, from left) Kaylee Elgin, Izzy Meyer, Sierra Miller, Paige Scheunemann, (back row) Abby Grisar, Hope Gilhooly, Norah Merow, Lillian Merow, Peyton Keller, Maggie Zirbes, Savanna Miller and Marietta Knepfel. Photo by Sam Arendt.
New team, old chemistry:
Grafton girls’ culture of support will serve young squad well during hoops season. THE GRAFTON girls’ basketball team includes (front row, from left) Peyton Konczal, Natalie Ernst, Kendyl Conrad, Emily Sewell, Keira Bryhan, Natalie Manuel, Gracie McNabb, (back row) Allison Viesselmann, Grace Viesselmann, Sarah Aleknavicius, Kaitlin Mangan, Marissa Morgan, Amber Radtke, Josie Gehrke and Savannah James. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Port Washington’s three of a kind:
The best season possibly in school history earned the Port Washington High School volleyball team three selections to the North Shore Conference first team. Each comes with her own accolade. Senior setter Sydney Hoeft nearly led the league in assists and may have set a school record. Senior outside hitter...
Christmas events woven into fabric of community
Breakfast with Santa, two-hour parade have become a treasured part of the holidays in Grafton. GETTING A SPECIAL opportunity to meet with the man of the season ahead of his visit to Grafton for Breakfast With Santa on Saturday, Nov. 26, were (front row, from left) Miles Grenoble, Leo Rana, Harley Simmons and Harrison Grenoble. Joining Jolly the Elf in back row were Pat Buechler, Todd Novotny and Becky Schimpf of Cornerstone Bank, which is sponsoring the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce event that will run from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Circle B Recreation Center in the Town of Cedarburg. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Board reaches consensus on athletic upgrades
District would pay to redo the track and cover half the cost of synthetic turf football, soccer field. A new high school track and synthetic turf football and soccer field might be in the future at the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District. The School Board last week brainstormed ideas on an...
Versatile Schmitz leads Rocket volleyball honors
It’s difficult to find a statistical category of the Cedar Grove-Belgium High School volleyball team without the name Tara Schmitz at or near the top. The junior led the Big East Conference in blocks with 58 and led the Rockets in hitting percentage at .135. She was second in kills at 1.9 per set, aces with 44 — serving at a 93.3% clip — serve receptions with 263 and assists with 78. She was third in digs with 273 and kills with 169, one less than teammate Katelyn Morris’ 170.
Young Warrior girls are working hard
Ozaukee lost five players to graduation and only has one senior on the roster. THE OZAUKEE GIRLS’ basketball team includes (front row, from left) Savannah Quade, Meredith Clark, Ellie Rodgers, Madie Prom, Kenna Pierson, (back row) Natalie Miller, Morgan Kirmse, Evelynn Geis, Izzy Decker, Paige Kurlinski, Caitlyn Weyker and Chloe Dybul. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Village OKs 2023 budget
The Belgium Village Board unanimously approved a 2023 tax levy of $813,668 with a tax rate of $5.33 per $1,000 assessed value this month. That means the owner of a $250,000 home pays $1,332.50 in village taxes. The aggregate tax rate, which includes Ozaukee County, the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District...
Fredonia splits clerk/treasurer into two jobs
The Fredonia Village Board last Thursday voted to split one position into two. The board agreed the village should have a treasurer and a clerk instead of a clerk/treasurer. The board discussed the issue in closed session, then voted without discussion or identifying its decision in open session. Village Administrator...
Village to ring in season with Dec. 4 tree lighting in park
Saukville will ring in the holidays with the annual village Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Veterans Park. Carols will be sung, Saukville Elementary School music students will perform and Santa is scheduled to make an appearance. The event is sponsored by River of Life Church.
Curbside leaf pickup continues
Curbside brush collection has ended for the year and the village compost site is closed, but the Saukville Department of Public Works will continue to pick up leaves through Dec. 5 if the weather allows. Curbside leaf piles should not contain brush of plant material other than leaves and vehicles...
District floats idea of a spending referendum
The Northern Ozaukee School District is considering going to referendum to get permission from voters to exceed state spending limits, and officials want to know what the public thinks. To find out, school district residents will receive surveys in the mail this week and next. The NOSD School Board is...
Eleven Rockets score in season-opening basketball victory
It was a hot start to the season for the Cedar Grove-Belgium High School girls’ basketball team on Nov. 15. The Rockets destroyed Campbellsport, 68-26. Eleven Rockets scored, led by senior Alexis Bahr’s 14 points. She went 6-for-11 shooting two-pointers and hit two free throws. Sophie Beightol had...
Village approves a 20% tax rate increase
The Fredonia Village Board on Nov. 12 unanimously approved a 2023 levy that carries a 20% tax rate increase with a handful of residents questioning the rise in spending. The village levy is up 15.7% from $934,894 in 2022 to $1,109,802 in 2023. The tax rate is $6.52 per $1,000 of assessed value, a $1.31 increase, or 20%.
Letters to Santa are due Dec. 14 to the Post Office
The Belgium Post Office has put out its Letters to Santa mailbox again this year. Children are instructed to write their letters to Santa and drop them in the box by Wednesday, Dec. 14. Postage is not necessary.
