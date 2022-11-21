Born July 2, 1948 to Kenneth and Adele Rouse, Kent, Washington. Phil graduated from Kent-Meridian High School in 1966. During his youth besides many slightly delinquent escapades, Phil was also a champion Bowler and Horseshoe Thrower. He is a veteran of the Air Force and served overseas in Vietnam. Phil passed suddenly September 4, 2022. Phil is survived by his wife, Charna, sons Zachary Jonas (wife Hillary), Joel Rouse (wife Jaime), daughters Jennifer Rouse & Michelle Laurence, and three grandsons, Cody, Caleb, and Keegan Jonas. Phil was a wonderful family man, committed husband and loving grandfather. Memorial services were held at the Eatonville United Methodist Church Saturday September 24, 2022. He will be missed.

KENT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO