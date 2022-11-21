Read full article on original website
What’s going on around Renton? | Events Nov. 25 to Dec. 18
Renton Public Art Celebration at Chuck’s Donut Shop: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., connect with members of the Renton Arts Commission and public art creators. First 50 guests receive a free donut and “a special surprise.” Chuck’s Donuts is located at 5335 Northeast 4th St.
Mother speaks about daughters’ death at 303 Factory Avenue North
Editor’s note: This story is the second installment of the Renton Reporter’s two-part series, 303 Factory Avenue North, which investigates the mysterious deaths of two teenager girls and their father last December. On Dec. 11, 2021, first responders learned of three mysterious deaths of two teenage girls and...
Boy, 9, released from hospital nine days after Renton shooting, suspect still at large
Just nine days following an apparent road rage shooting in Renton, 9-year-old Isaiah Johns has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Family, friends, teammates and the community welcomed Johns in Burien on Sunday, Nov. 20, to celebrate his release from Harborview Medical Center. Johns reunited with his football and baseball teams, recieved gifts and was even able to toss a football.
Navy veteran, FUSION volunteer details service to the United States
Marvin C. Moye spent nearly 21 years in the U.S. Navy. His career was dedicated to anti-submarine warfare and developing as a leader. Now, as a FUSION Décor Boutique volunteer in Federal Way, those leadership qualities shine brightly with each person he meets. An 18-year-old Moye from Alabama joined...
Renton City Council members disagree about how to deal with drug offenders
During the Nov. 7 Committee of the Whole meeting, the Renton City Council reviewed the Renton Legislative Agenda, a report of legislative priorities for the city developed and informed by the different city administrators and agencies with the intent to help direct and guide Renton’s state legislators on the best legislative actions for the upcoming legislative session.
Philip M. Rouse | Obituary
Born July 2, 1948 to Kenneth and Adele Rouse, Kent, Washington. Phil graduated from Kent-Meridian High School in 1966. During his youth besides many slightly delinquent escapades, Phil was also a champion Bowler and Horseshoe Thrower. He is a veteran of the Air Force and served overseas in Vietnam. Phil passed suddenly September 4, 2022. Phil is survived by his wife, Charna, sons Zachary Jonas (wife Hillary), Joel Rouse (wife Jaime), daughters Jennifer Rouse & Michelle Laurence, and three grandsons, Cody, Caleb, and Keegan Jonas. Phil was a wonderful family man, committed husband and loving grandfather. Memorial services were held at the Eatonville United Methodist Church Saturday September 24, 2022. He will be missed.
Renton Police report a murder-suicide shooting at The Landing
Renton Police reportedly responded to a murder-suicide shooting at The Landing in Renton on Nov. 21. A Renton Police spokesperson said the department received the first 911 call at 2:39 p.m. on Nov. 21, reporting that someone had been shot in the street near the Regal Cinemas. Subsequent callers said...
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead at Fairwood apartment complex
The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a homicide in the Cascade-Fairwood area of southern Renton after a shooting on Nov. 23. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. after shots were heard in the area south of the Fairwood Gold and Country Club, according to KCSO.
Renton man joins WA Insurance Commissioner’s most wanted wanted list
John Michael St. Clair, of Renton, has been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s insurance fraud most wanted list after being charged with insurance fraud. The insurance commissioner is asking anyone who has information that may lead to his arrest, to please contact local law enforcement or contact Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).
