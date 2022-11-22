ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Serbia charged over locker room Kosovo flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Serbian soccer federation was charged by FIFA on Saturday for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province,...
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to Robert Lewandowski achievement

A huge weight has been lifted off of Robert Lewandowski. The prolific Polish striker, who has over 630 career goals for club and country, finally scored his first career FIFA World Cup goal in his fifth World Cup match. The goal itself wasn’t a beauty but it was a reward for not giving up as Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Robert Lewandowski achievement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy