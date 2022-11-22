Read full article on original website
4 dividend growth stocks to buy with a 5-year dividend growth rate of 15%
These four companies saw their stock price rise in the last five years. Lowe's Companies gained over 160% in the last five years and the dividend grew by 19.47%. One of the most popular strategies among retail investors in the stock market is buying shares in companies that pay regular (and increasing) dividends. The power of compounding attracts many investors searching for financial independence, and the higher the dividend, the faster the compounding.
3 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023
These stocks suffered in 2022. And they have reason to rebound.
3 predictions Cathie Wood made and what are the odds of them happening
Bitcoin to reach $1 million by 2030 - another Cathie Wood prediction. ARKK is down 67% on the year, while Tesla and Bitcoin had a rough year too. Cathie Wood has made a name for herself as one of the most active and popular American investors in the technology sector. She is the CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, an investment management firm popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Cathie was one of the most vocal supporters of the tech sector.
Binance is not a Chinese company: Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says there are no issues preventing them from bidding for Voyager assets. CZ also emphasised that Binance was not a Chinese company and had never been. He noted that FTX was at the centre of the recent rumours as it looked to elbow Binance out of...
Here’s what protests at Foxconn plant mean for the Apple stock
Protests broke out at Apple's main iPhone plant in China this week. Analyst explains what it means for Apple's holiday quarter on CNBC. Apple stock is currently down just under 20% versus the start of 2022. Hundreds of workers at a Foxconn plant in China turned to violent protests this...
Should you buy Deere stock after its upbeat guidance for 2023?
Deere reports market-beating Q4 results and issues upbeat future guidance. Melius Research's Rob Wertheimer shares his outlook on the Deere stock. Shares of the industrial equipment manufacturer are up nearly 7.0% today. Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is trading significantly up this morning after reporting its fourth-quarter sales that topped...
2 bullish takes from yesterday’s FOMC Minutes
The majority of FOMC members favored a slowdown in the pace of rate rises. Easing supply constraints should lead to lower inflation in the medium term. The US stock market is closed today in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday. Once again, the seasonality of this time of the year kicked in, spurred by a dovish FOMC Minutes statement.
Is it safe to buy the Carvana stock dip?
Carvana stock price has been in a strong bearish trend. It has plunged by more than 97% this year. There are serious bankruptcy risks as interest rates rise. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock price has had a remarkable fall from grace as concern about the company continued. It plunged to a low of $6.8, which was its all-time low. The stock has plunged by more than 98% from its highest level in 2021 and by 97% this year.
Fed minutes indicate smaller rate hikes ahead: time to buy?
FOMC meeting minutes signal smaller rate hikes are coming 'soon'. Jerry Castellini explains what it means for the equity investors. S&P 500 index is still down more than 15% versus the start of 2022. S&P 500 ended in the green again after minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting confirmed...
Is corrupt Glencore a good buy after rising by 40% YTD?
Glencore share price has risen by 40% this year. It has benefited from the rising commodity prices and volume. The company was recently forced to pay millions for bribery. Glencore (LON: GLEN) share price held steady on Wednesday after the embattled company sold an important business in Australia. The stock rose to 535p, which was the highest level since November 7. It has jumped by about 40% this year, outperforming the FTSE 100 index.
Bitcoin remains vulnerable near $16k amid FTX contagion
Bitcoin price rose above $16,600 on Wednesday, with gains coming after this week's dip to lows of $15,655. BTC price has fallen 78% since its peak, with the drawdown now the longest since 2018. Stocks edged higher in the week, but with the Thanksgiving holiday here, a slowdown is likely.
Top 3 monthly dividend stocks to boost your income stream
These three REITs pay a monthly dividend while the stock price has risen since the shares were listed. Not all publicly listed companies pay a dividend. Some choose not to, for various reasons, such as investing the money to expand the business faster, thus rewarding shareholders differently. Those that do...
Frasers Group Defying Odds as Efforts to Scale Start to Pay
Strategy to take stores upmarket enabled Frasers to boost scale. Although UK retail stocks have witnessed a considerable decline, Frasers Group Plc has defied the slump, which is a sign that Mike Ashley’s efforts to make the company the “Selfridges of Sport” are paying off. The stock is on track to be the only FTSE 350 Retail Index stock that has gained this year with a year-to-date increase of 15% relative to the benchmark, which has shed a third of its value.
Has the tumbling Home REIT share price become a bargain?
Home REIT stock price plunged to an all-time low this week. Viceroy Research published an extremely bearish report. The overall trend is barish but a short-term rebound can’t be ruled out. Home REIT (LON: HOME) share price has been in a freefall in the past few days as investors...
Should I buy Deere & Company shares after the Q4 results?
Deere shares have been moving in an uptrend last several weeks. Deere reported better than expected fourth quarter this Wednesday. Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) shares have advanced more than 25% since the beginning of October 2022; the company reported better than expected fourth quarter this Wednesday, and it expects to see strong trends in the 2023 fiscal year.
Coupa Software extends gains on reports of a potential buyout
Vista Equity Partners is reportedly interested in buying Coupa Software. Coupa Software is scheduled to report its Q3 results in December. The cloud company shot up about 35% following the Bloomberg report. Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) looks poised to extend gains this morning, which recently materialised following a report...
Shiba Inu partners up with Travala, should you buy SHIB?
SHIB can now be used to book hotels, flights, and activities on Travala. The token's value shifted by 12% in the last 7 days. Shiba Inu’s trading volume decreased by 25% in the last 24 hours, indicating that investors are holding it. The team behind Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) made...
Core Scientific reveals $434 million loss in Q3
Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific posted a net loss of over $434 million in the third quarter of 2022. Losses up to 30 Septemeber were over $1.7 billion and the company has defaulted on its core debt facilities. Core Scientific says in a SEC filing that it could opt for...
How & where to buy VERSE, the new Bitcoin.com DeFi token
VERSE is a cross-chain token compatible with the ERC-20 standard. The token is currently under its initial public sale (Sale B) which started on November 1, 2022. Its current public sale dynamic price is $0.0001. Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact...
Litecoin price: Here’s why LTC has spiked 34% this week
Litecoin price raced to an intraday high of $83.43 on Coinbase, the highest LTC price since May. 12th ranked Litecoin is nearly 34% up this past week as large investors scooped over $43 million worth of LTC. Litecoin is also months away from its third halving, an event that has...
