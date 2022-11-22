ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

KTLA.com

Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana

Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
FONTANA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said one of the victims was critically wounded, while the other three were in...
COSTA MESA, CA
foxla.com

Corona restaurant owner helps stop armed robbery suspects who tried to kidnap woman

CORONA, Calif. - A restaurant owner is credited with stopping a group of armed robbers accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Corona. The Corona Police Department responded to a call from a restaurant in the 700 block of West Sixth Street around 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. According to police, a group of suspects pointed a gun at the restaurant's property owner's head, robbed her and dragged her toward their getaway vehicle.
CORONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs

A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds. Cactus Drive The post Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
vvng.com

Hesperia Police Crime Report November 18-20

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Below are the latest crime reports for various incidents that occurred in Hesperia between November 18-20, 2022. 32-year-old man arrested after allegedly choking female family member. On November 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m., The Hesperia Police Department responded to the 16800 of Danbury Avenue, in Hesperia where...
HESPERIA, CA
foxla.com

3 found dead in Riverside house fire

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A homicide investigation was launched after three people were found dead in a house fire in Riverside late Friday morning, officials said. The Riverside Police Department said fire crews were called to a home located in the 11200 block of Price Court, near the intersection of Indiana and La Sierra avenues, around 11 a.m. Shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered three bodies inside the two-story home.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Law & Crime

California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase

A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
PALMDALE, CA
z1077fm.com

Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns

A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence

A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

