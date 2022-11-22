Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana
Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
Bakersfield Channel
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said one of the victims was critically wounded, while the other three were in...
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police recovered two stolen cars and 75 car keys and arrested two suspects
The Tustin Police night shift patrol officers arrested the occupants of two stolen vehicles and made a disturbing discovery. The auto theft suspects had 75 different car keys with them and a screwdriver that can also be used to steal cars. The stolen cars were returned to their owners but...
California Dad Fatally Shot the Mother and Grandmother of His Twin 7-Year-Old Boys During Custody Exchange: Sheriff
A 39-year-old man in California was arrested this week for allegedly killing the mother and grandmother of his twin 7-year-old boys. Salvador Velasquez Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Esmeralda Casillas, 36, and her mother, Ofelia Casillas, 68, authorities announced.
vvng.com
BREAKING: NB 15 Freeway Traffic stalled in bypass lane after multi-vehicle crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Traffic was stalled in the bypass lane on the northbound 15 freeway Friday morning. The crash was reported at about 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, between Ranchero Road and Highway 395, and involved between 3-4 vehicles. The California Highway Patrol stopped all lanes of traffic at 11:35...
3 people found dead after fire breaks out at Riverside home, police say
Three people were found dead Friday morning after a fire broke out at a home in Riverside and police believe they may have been victims of a homicide.
foxla.com
Corona restaurant owner helps stop armed robbery suspects who tried to kidnap woman
CORONA, Calif. - A restaurant owner is credited with stopping a group of armed robbers accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Corona. The Corona Police Department responded to a call from a restaurant in the 700 block of West Sixth Street around 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. According to police, a group of suspects pointed a gun at the restaurant's property owner's head, robbed her and dragged her toward their getaway vehicle.
Fontana Herald News
One person is arrested and 14 citations are issued during DUI saturation patrols in Fontana
One person was arrested on a DUI (drug) charge on Nov. 19 in Fontana as a result of DUI saturation patrols conducted in lieu of a scheduled DUI checkpoint, the Fontana Police Department said. Fourteen additional citations were issued that night, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. The DUI checkpoint...
15-year-old arrested in armed robbery on Sixth Street Bridge where 2 French bulldogs were stolen
A 15-year-old boy was arrested last week for allegedly stealing two French bulldogs during an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to police.
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
police1.com
First Black female police officer in Calif. PD recognized with permanent exhibit
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Sherri Adams was a year away from graduating college when she abandoned becoming a special education teacher. The rest is San Bernardino history. After seeing an ad in the newspaper, Adams joined the county Sheriff's Academy. In 1985, she became the first Black female police...
Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds. Cactus Drive The post Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Hesperia Police Crime Report November 18-20
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Below are the latest crime reports for various incidents that occurred in Hesperia between November 18-20, 2022. 32-year-old man arrested after allegedly choking female family member. On November 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m., The Hesperia Police Department responded to the 16800 of Danbury Avenue, in Hesperia where...
foxla.com
3 found dead in Riverside house fire
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A homicide investigation was launched after three people were found dead in a house fire in Riverside late Friday morning, officials said. The Riverside Police Department said fire crews were called to a home located in the 11200 block of Price Court, near the intersection of Indiana and La Sierra avenues, around 11 a.m. Shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered three bodies inside the two-story home.
California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase
A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
Three people found dead inside Riverside residence
Three people were found dead in a Riverside residence after a fire today. Police were responding to a report of suspicious circumstances on Price Court around 11 a.m. Friday, according to The Press Enterprise.
vvng.com
Driver killed in crash on Stoddard Wells ID’d as Victorville resident Christian Thomas
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the 26-year-old male driver killed in a crash Tuesday as Christian J. Thomas, of Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch...
z1077fm.com
Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns
A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
Photos released amid investigation into fatal shooting of man who was sitting at Westlake District bus stop
Police on Wednesday released photos of two people being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake District last month. The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 28 at 8th Street and Union Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim […]
