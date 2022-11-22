ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

endpts.com

Pharma renewable energy co-op sparks broader supplier push, follows Walmart's lead

A coalition of pharma companies is doubling down on efforts to encourage suppliers to adopt renewable energy practices. The “Energize” pharma program, launched last year at the climate change conference COP26 with 10 of the world’s largest drugmakers, now includes 15 pharmas, plus a new cohort of suppliers opting into a first-ever power purchase agreement (PPA).
endpts.com

Surprise data drop by conference puts Arvinas in cleanup mode

The early release of a study of Arvinas’ breast cancer drug ARV-471 has put the company on defense after an academic conference put out the data by accident. On Monday, the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium released the full presentation for the company’s Phase II trial of the drug, which is part of a collaboration deal with Pfizer that could be worth as much as $2.4 billion.
endpts.com

Novartis to advance malaria program into PhIII in bid to fight drug resistance

Novartis is moving an anti-malaria drug into a Phase III trial that it hopes could provide a new weapon against drug-resistant strains of the infection. The company and its Swiss non-profit partner Medicines for Malaria Venture, or MMV, announced Wednesday that they are moving forward with the treatment, which uses the experimental drug ganaplacide combined with a new formulation of current anti-malaria drug lumefantrine.
endpts.com

One hurdle down? FDA won't hold adcomm for BioMarin's hemophilia gene therapy after all

The FDA may be taking its time reviewing BioMarin’s gene therapy for hemophilia A, but at least the biotech now has one fewer thing to worry about. While the agency has previously planned to convene an external panel of advisors to weigh in on the program, commonly referred to as valrox (or by its brand name, Roctavian), BioMarin said it was recently told that there won’t be an adcomm after all.
The Next Web

UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online

The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
endpts.com

CSL lands FDA approval for hemophilia B gene therapy, sets $3.5M list price

The FDA has approved the world’s first gene therapy for hemophilia B, ushering into the market a treatment that’s historic in both what it promises to do and how much it will cost. CSL will be marketing the drug, Hemgenix, at a list price of $3.5 million —...
marktechpost.com

Researchers From Microsoft and TUDelft Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles

Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.
KRON4 News

Another massive tech company plans to cut 10K jobs: reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While tech companies like Meta Inc., Twitter and Salesforce have been in the headlines for layoffs lately, there’s one Bay Area tech giant we haven’t heard about cutting jobs. But that could be about to change. Google is planning on laying off about 6% of its workforce — roughly 10,000 people […]
globalspec.com

Answering the air hammering challenge: A test case for innovation

Innovation is essential to the ongoing evolution of industry, and it can be driven from many corners: original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) daring to try something new, end users adapting and modifying products to better serve their individual needs, business analysts identifying obstacles that call for creative solutions. Sometimes a small but critical link in the chain that connects makers to customers can recognize an opportunity to develop answers where no one has thought before to ask questions — in areas where the familiar refrain, “We’ve always done it this way” has resonated louder than the realization that there might be improved alternatives.
Futurism

Companies Already Investing in Tech to Scan Employees’ Brains

It's no secret that a lot of bosses out there would love to get inside their employees' heads. And now, perhaps unfortunately for said employees, they might be starting to actually do so. A number of companies have cropped up in recent years offering employers mind-reading devices for their workforce....
TechCrunch

Sequoia India’s Surge backs healthtech startup RedBrick AI in $4.6M funding

Artificial intelligence has become ubiquitous in clinical diagnosis. But researchers need much of their initial time preparing data for training AI systems. The training process also requires hundreds of annotated medical images and thousands of hours of annotation by clinicians. The Delaware-headquartered SaaS startup, which has an Indian subsidiary in Pune, is solving that problem with its automated and semi-automated annotation tools.
aiexpress.io

ChAI Raises £500K in Funding

ChAI, a London, UK-based firm that develops proprietary synthetic intelligence algorithms for forecasting the value volatility of uncooked supplies, raised £500K in funding. Primo Area, a fund managed by Primo Ventures SGR, made the funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed to develop operations...
itechpost.com

HP to Layoff 6000 Jobs as Part of Restructuring Plans

HP is joining other tech companies in laying off its employees. The popular tech giant recently revealed it would soon lay off many of its employees after its rapid growth and hiring spree during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. HP is one of the latest tech companies to lay...
foodsafetynews.com

A food revolution is on its way; food safety and technology linked in the process

— OPINION — It’s a food revolution in the making. But it’s not happening down on the farm. Instead, it’s happening in labs where cells taken from live chickens, cows, or other livestock are grown in bioreactors similar to those that make beer. That’s where they’re immersed in a carefully regulated nutrient solution that spurs them to grow until they become pieces of meat.
The Associated Press

BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005111/en/ BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)
GEORGIA STATE
ffnews.com

FinTech Connect 2022 Unveils Startup Launch Pad & “FinTech For Good” Documentary

FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, is unveiling its inaugral fintech pitching competition in collaboration with FINTECH Circle, and the world premiere of documentary “FinTech For Good”, as the event celebrates the budding companies and innovations reshaping the fintech landscape. And...

