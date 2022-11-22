Innovation is essential to the ongoing evolution of industry, and it can be driven from many corners: original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) daring to try something new, end users adapting and modifying products to better serve their individual needs, business analysts identifying obstacles that call for creative solutions. Sometimes a small but critical link in the chain that connects makers to customers can recognize an opportunity to develop answers where no one has thought before to ask questions — in areas where the familiar refrain, “We’ve always done it this way” has resonated louder than the realization that there might be improved alternatives.

3 DAYS AGO