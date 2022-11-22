Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Scoop: Versant, NEA launch new biotech helmed by ex-CEO of protein degrader C4 Therapeutics
Long-time biotech venture firms Versant and New Enterprise Associates are backing a new startup run by former C4 Therapeutics chief executive Andrew Phillips. The fledgling biotech has raised at least $30 million so far, according to paperwork filed with the SEC this week. The round could balloon to $60 million.
endpts.com
Pharma renewable energy co-op sparks broader supplier push, follows Walmart's lead
A coalition of pharma companies is doubling down on efforts to encourage suppliers to adopt renewable energy practices. The “Energize” pharma program, launched last year at the climate change conference COP26 with 10 of the world’s largest drugmakers, now includes 15 pharmas, plus a new cohort of suppliers opting into a first-ever power purchase agreement (PPA).
endpts.com
Surprise data drop by conference puts Arvinas in cleanup mode
The early release of a study of Arvinas’ breast cancer drug ARV-471 has put the company on defense after an academic conference put out the data by accident. On Monday, the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium released the full presentation for the company’s Phase II trial of the drug, which is part of a collaboration deal with Pfizer that could be worth as much as $2.4 billion.
endpts.com
Novartis to advance malaria program into PhIII in bid to fight drug resistance
Novartis is moving an anti-malaria drug into a Phase III trial that it hopes could provide a new weapon against drug-resistant strains of the infection. The company and its Swiss non-profit partner Medicines for Malaria Venture, or MMV, announced Wednesday that they are moving forward with the treatment, which uses the experimental drug ganaplacide combined with a new formulation of current anti-malaria drug lumefantrine.
endpts.com
One hurdle down? FDA won't hold adcomm for BioMarin's hemophilia gene therapy after all
The FDA may be taking its time reviewing BioMarin’s gene therapy for hemophilia A, but at least the biotech now has one fewer thing to worry about. While the agency has previously planned to convene an external panel of advisors to weigh in on the program, commonly referred to as valrox (or by its brand name, Roctavian), BioMarin said it was recently told that there won’t be an adcomm after all.
I was a depressed tech exec, so I took an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job during the company's busiest season. It cured my burnout and gave me a new perspective on the industry.
A former Facebook and Microsoft exec named Philip Su said the structure and physical labor of 11-hour Amazon warehouse shifts saved his mental health.
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
Carrier CEO: It's getting easier to recruit, but the war for talent is not over
Carrier CEO David Gitlin has noticed a shift in the jobs market in recent months as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on the economy and recession fears mount.
Amazon to lay off 10,000 employees in preparation for tech downturn
Amazon intends to lay off thousands of workers in what some call the most significant round of cuts in the company's history.
endpts.com
CSL lands FDA approval for hemophilia B gene therapy, sets $3.5M list price
The FDA has approved the world’s first gene therapy for hemophilia B, ushering into the market a treatment that’s historic in both what it promises to do and how much it will cost. CSL will be marketing the drug, Hemgenix, at a list price of $3.5 million —...
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Microsoft and TUDelft Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles
Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.
Another massive tech company plans to cut 10K jobs: reports
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While tech companies like Meta Inc., Twitter and Salesforce have been in the headlines for layoffs lately, there’s one Bay Area tech giant we haven’t heard about cutting jobs. But that could be about to change. Google is planning on laying off about 6% of its workforce — roughly 10,000 people […]
globalspec.com
Answering the air hammering challenge: A test case for innovation
Innovation is essential to the ongoing evolution of industry, and it can be driven from many corners: original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) daring to try something new, end users adapting and modifying products to better serve their individual needs, business analysts identifying obstacles that call for creative solutions. Sometimes a small but critical link in the chain that connects makers to customers can recognize an opportunity to develop answers where no one has thought before to ask questions — in areas where the familiar refrain, “We’ve always done it this way” has resonated louder than the realization that there might be improved alternatives.
Futurism
Companies Already Investing in Tech to Scan Employees’ Brains
It's no secret that a lot of bosses out there would love to get inside their employees' heads. And now, perhaps unfortunately for said employees, they might be starting to actually do so. A number of companies have cropped up in recent years offering employers mind-reading devices for their workforce....
TechCrunch
Sequoia India’s Surge backs healthtech startup RedBrick AI in $4.6M funding
Artificial intelligence has become ubiquitous in clinical diagnosis. But researchers need much of their initial time preparing data for training AI systems. The training process also requires hundreds of annotated medical images and thousands of hours of annotation by clinicians. The Delaware-headquartered SaaS startup, which has an Indian subsidiary in Pune, is solving that problem with its automated and semi-automated annotation tools.
aiexpress.io
ChAI Raises £500K in Funding
ChAI, a London, UK-based firm that develops proprietary synthetic intelligence algorithms for forecasting the value volatility of uncooked supplies, raised £500K in funding. Primo Area, a fund managed by Primo Ventures SGR, made the funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed to develop operations...
itechpost.com
HP to Layoff 6000 Jobs as Part of Restructuring Plans
HP is joining other tech companies in laying off its employees. The popular tech giant recently revealed it would soon lay off many of its employees after its rapid growth and hiring spree during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. HP is one of the latest tech companies to lay...
foodsafetynews.com
A food revolution is on its way; food safety and technology linked in the process
— OPINION — It’s a food revolution in the making. But it’s not happening down on the farm. Instead, it’s happening in labs where cells taken from live chickens, cows, or other livestock are grown in bioreactors similar to those that make beer. That’s where they’re immersed in a carefully regulated nutrient solution that spurs them to grow until they become pieces of meat.
BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005111/en/ BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect 2022 Unveils Startup Launch Pad & “FinTech For Good” Documentary
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, is unveiling its inaugral fintech pitching competition in collaboration with FINTECH Circle, and the world premiere of documentary “FinTech For Good”, as the event celebrates the budding companies and innovations reshaping the fintech landscape. And...
Comments / 0