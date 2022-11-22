Beloved by celebrities and influencers alike, Clare V is a brand that puts a modern take on the classic Parisian aesthetic. Back in 2008, journalist-turned-founder Clare Vivier launched her namesake brand with a collection of chic laptop cases. Since then the label has grown to include an entire line of bags, tech accessories and small leather goods. If you’re ever in Los Angeles, where all Clare V products are made, you can stop by their flagship store to see where it all began. In the meantime, we have some excellent deals on Clare V bags to hold you over. With savings of up to 40%, your wardrobe—and wallet—will thank us.

2 DAYS AGO