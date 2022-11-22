ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 16

lola
4d ago

I knew that’s why that SOB kept coming out and saying things he said I knew he was going to run for president well he wasted his money this time because nobody wants that wussy next pres

Reply
5
John Nehrer
4d ago

I'm surprised he's even still talking with all the negative feedback he's getting. It's amazing he can continue to claim all the accomplishments of the Trump administration as his when he headed up and completed none. He was chosen by Trump to be a safe VP pick that might help with the religious right vote but other than that his dismal skillet he offered nothing. Now he is running on the accomplishments of the man he dispises and backstabbed.

Reply
3
Debbie Dougall
4d ago

Traitor,He made the people of Indiana look like fools being out past Governor.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ivanka has abandoned him and Melania has White House PTSD: What Trump’s family really think of a second term

Donald Trump announced a new run for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday evening, unmoved by some disastrous midterm elections results in which many of his most high-profile candidates lost their races.While the Republican Party had been loudly predicting a “red wave” on Election Day, flooding the House of Representatives and Senate with conservatives in order to effectively disable Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, what actually happened was less a wave, more a light splash.The Democrats instead retained control of the upper chamber of Congress while the GOP appears likely to obtain only a tiny majority in the House, sparking...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him “Rude”

She has supported Trump through every controversy but now explains that the former president was “rude” to her. Things aren’t looking good between Candace Owens and her former ally, Donald Trump. For years, the two far-right conservatives have found solace in partnering against Democrats and all things liberal. Owens is one of the most controversial political pundits in American culture, but she recently revealed that she has cut ties with the MAGA leader.
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”

Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
MONTANA STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster

John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy