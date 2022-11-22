Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Where to See Christmas Lights Around Lafayette
Here is where you can see holiday lights in Acadiana this holiday season.
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas. Even going so far as to ask U-P-S if he could use load his large work truck up with meals and make the special deliveries.
Trombone Shorty, Louisiana alligator float takes stage in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– We are just a day away from Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Parade in New York City where Louisiana will take the stage for the second year in a row. The Boot will be in the Big Apple tomorrow, bringing some Louisiana spirit to the world.
10 Amazing Things The World Can Thank Louisiana For
Of course Louisiana is the birthplace of Terry Bradshaw, the Robertson clan and Kix Brooks. You are welcome world!. The "Thank You" might be a little more debatable considering we're also the birthplace of Britney Spears. However, Louisiana is also where the world got gumbo, jazz, Community Coffee and Tabasco...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Louisiana 4-year-old spends Thanksgiving in the hospital waiting for lung transplant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We first met Ava Thomas back in August. She’s a Louisiana 4-year-old who’s spent the past 6 months in a hospital awaiting a new set of lungs. 7News followed up with her family as they anticipate spending the holidays at a Houston hospital.
What was Louisiana’s most searched Thanksgiving dish?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The sides just became the main. According to data from Google Trends, how to make stuffing was one of the most searched Thanksgiving-related topics in the country this year. In Louisiana, cornbread dressing was the most uniquely searched stuffing. New Mexico, Texas, Mississippi, and other southern states also looked up cornbread dressing recipes.
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
One family uses giving back as a way to heal from losing a loved one
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local family is turning their loss into an act of service for those in need this holiday season. “Losing a child is the hardest hurt that I ever had,” said Lawrence Adams, Father, and President of the Lauryn Adams Foundation. Lauryn Adams was...
Lafayette’s First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
It's Christmas time and we know how much everyone loves getting into the holiday spirit. What better way to do that than to check out some amazing Christmas lights -- without even having to get out of your vehicle. Lafayette's first-ever drive-thru Christmas lights display is now open. Christmas at...
Food Stamps Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
'Something we'll never recover from': Allie Rice's family preparing for first holiday without daughter
BATON ROUGE - Life hasn't been the same for the family of Allie Rice since her murder in mid-September. This time of year, which should be filled with joy, will be difficult as police continue the search for her killer. “Waking up every morning, seeing her picture everywhere, it makes...
Community petition created demanding change following 16-year-old’s death
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Making our roads a safer place should be a priority for every driver. Another fatal accident has caused members of the community to start a petition to install flashing stop signs at the intersection of LA 397 and Gauthier Road. A two-way stop at an...
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
Family trying to raise funds to bury longtime St. Martinville officer
James "Pap" Papillion served as a St. Martinville Police Officer for 30 years, his family tells KATC TV3.
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 3rd round of the playoffs
The high school football postseason enters the third round in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
