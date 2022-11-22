ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

WAFB

UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas. Even going so far as to ask U-P-S if he could use load his large work truck up with meals and make the special deliveries.
92.9 THE LAKE

10 Amazing Things The World Can Thank Louisiana For

Of course Louisiana is the birthplace of Terry Bradshaw, the Robertson clan and Kix Brooks. You are welcome world!. The "Thank You" might be a little more debatable considering we're also the birthplace of Britney Spears. However, Louisiana is also where the world got gumbo, jazz, Community Coffee and Tabasco...
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
brproud.com

What was Louisiana’s most searched Thanksgiving dish?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The sides just became the main. According to data from Google Trends, how to make stuffing was one of the most searched Thanksgiving-related topics in the country this year. In Louisiana, cornbread dressing was the most uniquely searched stuffing. New Mexico, Texas, Mississippi, and other southern states also looked up cornbread dressing recipes.
Classic Rock 105.1

Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
brproud.com

Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
