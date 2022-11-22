Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Stranger
Council Delivers on Promise Not to Please Everyone in Budget
After considering Mayor Bruce Harrell's budget proposal and nearly 200 amendments from council members, yesterday the council approved a budget broken into three parts: Cared For & Housed, Connected & Resilient, Healthy & Safe. With those priorities in mind, the council made "historic" investments into affordable housing and saved homelessness...
publicola.com
Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD
The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
The Stranger
Nelson “Egregiously Misconstrued” Statement from Northwest African American Museum Director
During the Seattle City Council’s final round of budget negotiations, Council Member Sara Nelson argued against an amendment to reroute $500,000 from the Seattle Police Department’s advertising budget to the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) for badly needed repairs, claiming the President and CEO of the museum told her in a phone call that she was “disappointed” the funding would come at the expense of SPD.
thejoltnews.com
Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses
The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
westsideseattle.com
$100K now earmarked to develop a tree ordinance for unincorporated King County
King County Council has approved Councilmember Joe McDermott's suggested proviso for $100k in the county's 2023 budget--to develop a tree ordinance for unincorporated urban areas. Last June, a forest was clearcut in White Center to build one single-family home. LETTER: White Center neighbors decry large clearcut and ask King County...
Chronicle
Lawsuit Seeks to Stop Disqualification of Washington Ballots for Signature Mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of ballots are rejected because ballot envelope signatures are flagged as not matching how they've looked in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 27,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the secretary of state's office.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds council reverses course for Hwy 99-area stepbacks, OKs preferred 2023 city attorney contract option
Updated to clarify the council voted on a preferred city attorney contract that includes a 7.5% fee increase. The final contract will be voted on Dec. 6. Edmonds City Council reversed course Tuesday night, deciding by a 4-3 vote to approve a preliminary action to vacate an emergency ordinance — approved unanimously Oct. 4 — that was aimed at ensuring that new development across the street from single-family zones provides stepbacks.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey city council asserts participation in land use review process
Lacey city council rejected an ordinance removing their part from the land use review process during a meeting held yesterday, November 17. Voting 4-3, this ordinance would have allowed councilmembers to communicate with their constituents who have filed a request with the land review board during the process and appeal period as the public often attempts to do, according to city council members.
KUOW
How long will Seattle's tech shakeup last?
Recent layoffs in Seattle's tech industry have some workers wondering if they're going to be next. The cutbacks are also raising questions about whether this is a correction that's been a long time coming for the ever-growing industry. Seattle Times business reporter Paul Roberts has been following the updates from...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Go Shopping to Save Downtown, Winter Is Coming, and COVID Spikes in China
"Make-or-break" holiday for downtown retail: The Seattle Times reports that retailers in Seattle's downtown core have measured optimism for the first real post-Thanksgiving orgy of capitalism since 2019. When the Bainbridge Island folks are braving the alleged horrors of downtown's streets to go Christmas shopping for knick-knacks at Pike Place Market, then you know things are getting back to normal.
$275M South Seattle rain runoff station in set to open in time for rainy season
(The Center Square) – King County’s latest initiative to aid in the preservation of the Duwamish River and Puget Sound is close to being completed. As the Puget Sound region starts to see more and more rain, it becomes more likely that heavier rains cause sewer pipes to overflow, which sends polluted runoff into the Duwamish River. The county-owned Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station will be able to treat up to 70 million gallons of polluted stormwater per day during severe rainstorms, according to the...
seattlemedium.com
Ports In Washington To Share $71 Million
There are five Washington ports that will receive $71.4 million dollars to boost the local and state maritime economy. To be exact, $71,488,445 in federal grants have been awarded to Port of Grays Harbor, Northwest Seaport Alliance Port of Seattle, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Port of Olympia, and the Port of Port Angeles.
61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They're not.
SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.
bellevuereporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: State's new investigation office is a $28 million waste
To the editor — The Office of Independent Investigations is a farce. Let's get it off the ground with full transparency, how do 80 staffers investigating 225 cases each year warrant $28 million? We can only hope the OII focusing solely on investigating the police doesn't form a friendship with the police and clouding objective investigating.
Tri-City Herald
There’s an ‘epidemic of traffic violence’ in WA, advocates say. What can help stop it?
“It’s hard to be here,” Amber Weilert said Monday afternoon as traffic sped by on Pacific Avenue in Parkland. “Because behind me is where my son drew his last breath.”. Weilert’s 13-year-old son Michael was killed July 19 while using a crosswalk in Parkland just south of...
The Stranger
Washington Must Hold Crisis Pregnancy Centers Accountable
Despite the US Supreme Court decision to revoke federal protections for abortion, abortion remains legal in Washington. However, there are still attacks on reproductive freedom within the state that must be addressed. Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPCs) are anti-abortion organizations that divert people from receiving abortion care by using coercive tactics...
Thompson Seattle Hotel Is Your Best Nest in the Emerald City
The first and last thing you’ll notice about the Thompson Seattle Hotel is the view—perched atop a steep hill on 1st Avenue above the warm red glow of Pike Place Market’s iconic neon red sign and main entrance. The twinkling lights of zigzagging ferries across Puget Sound (better referred to nowadays by its historic native […]
'It is a huge problem': Vashon residents report USPS delivery issues, thefts
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — On Vashon Island, some residents are dealing with a mail delivery crisis. Staffing shortages are having a damaging domino effect, and residents worry that it will only get worse as the Christmas holiday approaches, they said. Toby Nichols, an 11-year Vashon resident, said the way...
thejoltnews.com
Capital Mall Triangle development threatens residents’ housing security, says city planner
"High concentrations of renters, BIPOC [black, indigenous and people of color], and low-income households in/near the Triangle subarea" are vulnerable to economic displacement when Olympia redevelops the Capital Mall Triangle subarea, as an urban center with more housing development, Olympia senior planner David Ginther said last week. At a meeting...
