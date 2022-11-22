(The Center Square) – King County’s latest initiative to aid in the preservation of the Duwamish River and Puget Sound is close to being completed. As the Puget Sound region starts to see more and more rain, it becomes more likely that heavier rains cause sewer pipes to overflow, which sends polluted runoff into the Duwamish River. The county-owned Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station will be able to treat up to 70 million gallons of polluted stormwater per day during severe rainstorms, according to the...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO