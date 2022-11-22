ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Addison Independent

A Brandon musician finds her own shooting star

It’s been almost a year since local singer-song writer Breanna Elaine, 25, quit her day job and dedicated herself to becoming a full-time professional musician. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
BRANDON, VT
mynbc5.com

Inspirational Vermont toddler to light the Church Street Christmas Tree

BRADFORD, Vt. — A Vermont toddler who's inspirational spirit has captivated those who know her will be the one to light this year's Church Street Marketplace Christmas tree. Freya Pike, of Bradford Vermont, was born with Trisomy 18, also known as Edward’s Syndrome, a rare condition that causes developmental delays due to an extra chromosome.
BRADFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

“Winter Saturdays in Newport” to bring live music, events downtown

NEWPORT — A group of local residents are tired of complaining that there is nothing to do in Newport during winter weekends, so they’ve been meeting since last spring to dream up and plan “Winter Saturdays in Newport.”. Every Saturday except Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve...
NEWPORT, VT
mynbc5.com

Former Vermont congressman Dick Lawrence dies

LYNDON, Vt. — A well-known Vermont lawmaker from the Northeast Kingdom has died. Republican Dick Lawrence of Lyndonville served seven terms in the state House of Representatives, where he was vice chair of the agriculture committee. Lawrence stepped down in 2019. He died on Thursday morning at the age...
LYNDON, VT
WCAX

Killington World Cup kicks off Friday

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Killington World Cup kicks off on Friday, bringing amazing athletes to Vermont to compete. The Audi FIS Ski World Cup is an international event that has the best female alpine skiers in the world competing. In addition to the races, there’s also music and vendors....
KILLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Despite concerns of inflation, Black Friday in Plattsburgh in full swing

For the first time since 2019, shopping in-person was back to full capacity for Black Friday, and shoppers at the Champlain Centre mall were happy to see it. “It’s been awhile since I’ve gone out for Black Friday, but there’s so many people out, if you look around the mall just here where we’re standing, you can see lines and people are happy and they’re excited to be out,” said shopper Sue Hagar. “I found some great deals, and it’s great to see family and friends out again.”
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

Revolution Kitchen in Burlington Sold to New Owner

Burlington's vegetarian restaurant baton has been passed. On Thanksgiving eve, chefs and co-owners Debra and Peter Maisel sold Revolution Kitchen at 9 Center Street to Karen Barchowski. The new owner and experienced chef is relocating to Vermont from Flagler Beach, Fla., where she most recently owned beachside mainstay Sally's Ice Cream for a decade.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Rice Memorial High School Announces Permanent Principal

David Young, the Superintendent of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington Catholic schools, announced Dr. Andrew Keough as Rice Memorial High School’s (Rice) permanent principal on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Rice’s annual Stunt Nite performance at the Flynn. “What really distinguishes Dr. Keough as a leader is...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment

A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Vermont man arrested following two-day crime spree

A Vermont man was arrested Wednesday following what police say was a two-day crime spree. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski Police Departments took 38-year-old David Oleson into custody. Police say early Monday, Orange, Massachusetts police chased a truck believed to be driven by...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
police1.com

Off-duty Vt. deputy who was involved in gunfight on unpaid leave

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy who was involved in Sunday's chaotic late-night shooting in the heart of downtown has been placed on unpaid leave, Rutland County Sheriff David J. Fox said Monday. The officer, Vito Caselnova IV, was shot multiple times by Saratoga Springs police...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy