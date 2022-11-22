Read full article on original website
Inside one man’s quest to bring performing arts back to Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium
Jim Lockridge, the director of a Vermont music nonprofit, has leveraged his role in the city’s arts scene into a vocal campaign to preserve the historic building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inside one man’s quest to bring performing arts back to Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium.
nbcboston.com
Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season
A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
WCAX
Church St. tree lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Hundreds of tiny tots with their eyes all aglow gathered on Church Street on Friday night for the annual lighting of the tree. The massive Colorado blue spruce that was donated to the city has roughly 100,000 lights on it. The tree this year comes from a...
Addison Independent
A Brandon musician finds her own shooting star
It’s been almost a year since local singer-song writer Breanna Elaine, 25, quit her day job and dedicated herself to becoming a full-time professional musician. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
mynbc5.com
Inspirational Vermont toddler to light the Church Street Christmas Tree
BRADFORD, Vt. — A Vermont toddler who's inspirational spirit has captivated those who know her will be the one to light this year's Church Street Marketplace Christmas tree. Freya Pike, of Bradford Vermont, was born with Trisomy 18, also known as Edward’s Syndrome, a rare condition that causes developmental delays due to an extra chromosome.
newportdispatch.com
“Winter Saturdays in Newport” to bring live music, events downtown
NEWPORT — A group of local residents are tired of complaining that there is nothing to do in Newport during winter weekends, so they’ve been meeting since last spring to dream up and plan “Winter Saturdays in Newport.”. Every Saturday except Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve...
mynbc5.com
Former Vermont congressman Dick Lawrence dies
LYNDON, Vt. — A well-known Vermont lawmaker from the Northeast Kingdom has died. Republican Dick Lawrence of Lyndonville served seven terms in the state House of Representatives, where he was vice chair of the agriculture committee. Lawrence stepped down in 2019. He died on Thursday morning at the age...
WCAX
Killington World Cup kicks off Friday
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Killington World Cup kicks off on Friday, bringing amazing athletes to Vermont to compete. The Audi FIS Ski World Cup is an international event that has the best female alpine skiers in the world competing. In addition to the races, there’s also music and vendors....
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh organization is giving back this holiday with meals for anyone in need
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — MHAB Life Skills Campus, along with the Champlain Valley Family Center, is giving back this Thanksgiving, providing over 600 meals throughout Clinton County. Since 2019, the organizations have worked alongside one another, providing recovery services to those living with substance use disorder. Many employees and volunteers...
mychamplainvalley.com
Despite concerns of inflation, Black Friday in Plattsburgh in full swing
For the first time since 2019, shopping in-person was back to full capacity for Black Friday, and shoppers at the Champlain Centre mall were happy to see it. “It’s been awhile since I’ve gone out for Black Friday, but there’s so many people out, if you look around the mall just here where we’re standing, you can see lines and people are happy and they’re excited to be out,” said shopper Sue Hagar. “I found some great deals, and it’s great to see family and friends out again.”
Revolution Kitchen in Burlington Sold to New Owner
Burlington's vegetarian restaurant baton has been passed. On Thanksgiving eve, chefs and co-owners Debra and Peter Maisel sold Revolution Kitchen at 9 Center Street to Karen Barchowski. The new owner and experienced chef is relocating to Vermont from Flagler Beach, Fla., where she most recently owned beachside mainstay Sally's Ice Cream for a decade.
vermontcatholic.org
Rice Memorial High School Announces Permanent Principal
David Young, the Superintendent of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington Catholic schools, announced Dr. Andrew Keough as Rice Memorial High School’s (Rice) permanent principal on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Rice’s annual Stunt Nite performance at the Flynn. “What really distinguishes Dr. Keough as a leader is...
Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock
After surviving an appeal to the development review board, construction will continue on Rabbit Hill Way. Neighbors argue that construction began without a permit, and the town rubber-stamped the project despite a need for further review. Read the story on VTDigger here: Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock.
mynbc5.com
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment
A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
Boston Globe
Mikaela Shiffrin set to continue pursuit of wins record as World Cup arrives at Killington this weekend
Shiffrin has 76 World Cup victories and is the only woman to win the slalom event in the five years it has been held at Vermont's Killington ski area. The Killington Cup is set to return on Thanksgiving weekend, bringing the best women’s ski racers in the world to Vermont for its annual FIS World Cup event.
Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network
After a brutal fiscal year, the leaders of Vermont's largest health care provider have a strategy for digging out in 2023. Read the story on VTDigger here: Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network.
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
wamc.org
Vermont man arrested following two-day crime spree
A Vermont man was arrested Wednesday following what police say was a two-day crime spree. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski Police Departments took 38-year-old David Oleson into custody. Police say early Monday, Orange, Massachusetts police chased a truck believed to be driven by...
police1.com
Off-duty Vt. deputy who was involved in gunfight on unpaid leave
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy who was involved in Sunday's chaotic late-night shooting in the heart of downtown has been placed on unpaid leave, Rutland County Sheriff David J. Fox said Monday. The officer, Vito Caselnova IV, was shot multiple times by Saratoga Springs police...
