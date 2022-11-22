Read full article on original website
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano ISD discussing 2 options for 2023-24 academic calendar
Plano ISD is considering two options for the district's academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Plano ISD board of trustees reviewed two draft calendar options for the 2023-24 school year during its Nov. 15 meeting. Staff considered several factors when putting together the calendars, including considerations...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Northwest ISD signs municipal services agreement with city of Fort Worth for Pike Middle School
This is a rendering of the new Pike Middle School that is scheduled to open in August 2024. (Rendering courtesy Northwest ISD) The Northwest ISD board of trustees signed a municipal service agreement with the city of Fort Worth, which is the next step in annexing 18.5 acres of land for a new Gene Pike Middle School.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD
The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Byron Nelson High School students run chef-guided Byron Bistro
Byron Bistro and Byron Nelson High School student Connor Masure cuts a chocolate cake. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The next generation of chefs and cooks are getting to ply their craft at Byron Bistro, located at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club. For the past decade, the school restaurant has...
