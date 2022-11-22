ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Burroughs boys basketball prepares for first season under new head coach

By Eduardo Miranda The Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burroughs girls soccer fall in season home opener

The Burroughs girls' soccer hosted Palmdale High on Tuesday night in its season home opener and fell to the Falcons 1-0 on a late goal. The Burros were coming off a 1-1 road draw to Mammoth three days before and for 74 minutes kept the game close enough for either the tie or the chance for a late game winner. But with six minutes left until the final whistle a cross from the right side of the field found a Falcon who headed the ball away from the Burros keeper and into the back of the net. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance.
BURBANK, CA
SFGate

Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent

Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.

There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club

DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
DOWNEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Pasadena newcomer makes 8,000 pies ahead of Thanksgiving

PASADENA, Calif. — After a successful run at their flagship store in Claremont, bakeshop I Like Pie has officially expanded to a new location in Pasadena. Owner Annika Corbin says between the Monday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, she and her team churn out 8,000 pies between both locations.
PASADENA, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot

An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
LONG BEACH, CA
travellens.co

18 Best Restaurants in Azusa, CA

The city of Azusa, known as one of the hidden gems of Southern California, is nestled against the San Gabriel mountains. The beauty of Azusa goes far beyond the attractions. Friendly, heartwarming smiles will greet you as you step on the streets. You will also experience great year-round weather. The...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

OC boater finds floating torpedo off Dana Point

A recreational boater discovered a lightweight torpedo floating off the coast of Dana Point in Orange County Monday.The torpedo, used for training, was later recovered by U.S. Navy and Orange County Sheriff's bomb experts.The boater was out looking for dolphins when he saw the torpedo floating in the water about 30 feet away and called the Harbor Patrol, according to the Orange County Register.He stayed at the scene to warn other boaters before personnel arrived to pick up the torpedo.A Navy commander told the Register the torpedo has no explosives, and had been dropped by aircraft or ships in training. He said most training torpedoes are later picked up but are sometimes missed.
DANA POINT, CA

