Burroughs boys basketball prepares for first season under new head coach

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
St. John Bosco beats Mater Dei in CIF Southern Section Championship, ends Bruce Rollinson's career
St. John Bosco (10-1) stuffed a fourth quarter two-point conversion attempt to hang on and beat Mater Dei (12-1) in the CIF Southern Section title game 24-22 on Friday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. BOX SCOREA short field goal brought Mater Dei within eight with just under five ...
USC football recruits on display in Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco title game
Lincoln Riley and his USC football staff will be keeping a close eye on the Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco high school football showdown on Friday night. The two CIF Southern Section powerhouses will be playing for the Division 1 Section championship - and the winner will likely go on to finish ...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs girls soccer fall in season home opener
The Burroughs girls' soccer hosted Palmdale High on Tuesday night in its season home opener and fell to the Falcons 1-0 on a late goal. The Burros were coming off a 1-1 road draw to Mammoth three days before and for 74 minutes kept the game close enough for either the tie or the chance for a late game winner. But with six minutes left until the final whistle a cross from the right side of the field found a Falcon who headed the ball away from the Burros keeper and into the back of the net. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance.
Mater Dei and St. John Bosco now at a combined total of 78 D-1 prospects heading into CIFSS championship
Leading up to the regular season meeting between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, which MD won 17-7, we did a rundown on all 76 players between the two teams who have D-1 offers and/or are nationally-ranked. Now the Trinity League rivals are meeting again in the Southern Section Division 1 ...
inglewoodtoday.com
Started from the Bottom…Now we here!Mil’Von James leads Inglewood to title game
Only Inglewood High School Principal Debbie Tate knew what she was thinking when she decided to hire Mil’Von James to become the Sentinels football coach in the early spring of 2019, but it could be a decision that transforms the entire Inglewood Unified School District. At the time Inglewood’s...
SFGate
Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent
Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
americanmilitarynews.com
Marine, a father of 2, faces long recovery after being struck in Whittier crash
A Marine and married father of two who dreamed of joining law enforcement is facing a long road to recovery after becoming one of more than two-dozen cadets who were struck and injured by a driver while out on a training run in South Whittier. Jose Arias, 29, is expected...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.
There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
thedowneypatriot.com
Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club
DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
spectrumnews1.com
Pasadena newcomer makes 8,000 pies ahead of Thanksgiving
PASADENA, Calif. — After a successful run at their flagship store in Claremont, bakeshop I Like Pie has officially expanded to a new location in Pasadena. Owner Annika Corbin says between the Monday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, she and her team churn out 8,000 pies between both locations.
Taco Mesita Heading to Tustin
Tacos Mesita will be joining a bevy of restaurants located near the busy intersection of Camino Real and Newport Ave
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
theatlasheart.com
LA to San Francisco Road Trip: Recommended Stops, Planning Tips, and Sample Itineraries
Pack up the car and hit the highway with this ultimate LA to San Francisco road trip guide. The best way to experience California is an LA to San Francisco road trip highlighting the top attractions the Golden State offers. Tour the historic Hearst Castle, admire elephant seals, watch surfers...
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
travellens.co
18 Best Restaurants in Azusa, CA
The city of Azusa, known as one of the hidden gems of Southern California, is nestled against the San Gabriel mountains. The beauty of Azusa goes far beyond the attractions. Friendly, heartwarming smiles will greet you as you step on the streets. You will also experience great year-round weather. The...
OC boater finds floating torpedo off Dana Point
A recreational boater discovered a lightweight torpedo floating off the coast of Dana Point in Orange County Monday.The torpedo, used for training, was later recovered by U.S. Navy and Orange County Sheriff's bomb experts.The boater was out looking for dolphins when he saw the torpedo floating in the water about 30 feet away and called the Harbor Patrol, according to the Orange County Register.He stayed at the scene to warn other boaters before personnel arrived to pick up the torpedo.A Navy commander told the Register the torpedo has no explosives, and had been dropped by aircraft or ships in training. He said most training torpedoes are later picked up but are sometimes missed.
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
