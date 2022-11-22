ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?

Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ

Zscaler (ZS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Zscaler (ZS) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com

VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
NASDAQ

Why Is Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Up 11.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Kimberly-Clark (KMB). Shares have added about 11.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kimberly-Clark due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others

Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
NASDAQ

Why Is Pentair plc (PNR) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Pentair plc (PNR). Shares have added about 9.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Pentair plc due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ

Is Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Elevance Health (ELV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ

Why Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Up 8.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Enphase Energy (ENPH). Shares have added about 8.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Enphase Energy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ

Why Is PulteGroup (PHM) Up 15% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for PulteGroup (PHM). Shares have added about 15% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PulteGroup due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ

Impinj, Inc. (PI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Impinj (PI) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 36.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $124.52 in the previous session. Impinj has gained 37.3% since the start of the year compared to the -30.5% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -26.3% return for the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry.
NASDAQ

Why Is Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Up 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Raytheon Technologies (RTX). Shares have added about 7.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Raytheon Technologies due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ

Big Lots (BIG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

The market expects Big Lots (BIG) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Clearfield (CLFD)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 8.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $132.97 in the previous session. Clearfield has gained 53.4% since the start of the year compared to the -30.5% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -25.4% return for the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry.
NASDAQ

Ameriprise (AMP) Up 13.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP). Shares have added about 13.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ameriprise due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ

Why Is Invesco (IVZ) Up 27.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Invesco (IVZ). Shares have added about 27.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Invesco due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ

Dollar General (DG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

The market expects Dollar General (DG) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.

